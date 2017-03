April 22 (Reuters) -

* Gold and nickel production increased for the quarter ending 31 March, 2014

* Diamond production from Klipspringer Slimes retreatment project more than doubled quarter on quarter

* Total gold production for year ending 31 March 2014 was 58 704 ounces, 10.5 pct down on 63, 350 ounces produced in previous financial year Source text for Eikon: