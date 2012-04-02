(Adds details)
LONDON, April 2 Miner Mwana Africa said
on Monday it plans to raise $35 million with a share sale that
will bring in a Chinese partner and could fund the restart of a
nickel mine in Zimbabwe as well as gold and copper projects in
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mwana said China International Mining Group Corporation
would buy $21.2 million of new shares at 5.5 pence per share,
with the remaining shares being sold to institutional investors
via a placing at the same price.
Mwana owns a 52.9 percent stake in Bindura Nickel
Corporation in Zimbabwe, the only fully integrated nickel
operation in Africa, whose assets include the Trojan mine. It
also owns an 80 percent joint-venture interest in the Zani Kodo
gold project and 100 percent of SEMKHAT copper-gold project,
both in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mwana shares were trading at 5.5 pence at 0810 GMT, up from
Friday's close at just over 5 pence.
In financing conditions that remain tough for early-stage
projects, miners have increasingly turned to a new generation of
strategic buyers, including Chinese players keen to secure
supply for the world's greatest commodity consumer.
Chinese miners and investors have been increasingly
successful in snapping up stakes or projects in Africa, from
Minmetals' acquisition of Anvil Mining to Jinchuan's
acquisition of copper and cobalt producer Metorex, or iron ore
miner African Minerals' $1.5 billion deal with Shandong
Iron & Steel, completed last week.
