LONDON Feb 14 Mwana Africa PLC :
* Leach tank incident at Freda Rebecca gold mine
* A leach tank at Freda Rebecca gold mine in Zimbabwe ruptured
and collapsed
onto a second, neighbouring tank
* Five employees were affected by the incident
* All five are in stable condition and have been kept in
hospital as a
precautionary measure
* Plant processing operations have been suspended
* Containment and restoration work has already commenced
* Expected that the incident will in the short term affect
production volumes
and in the medium term affect gold recovery.
* Management is confident that production can recommence within
five days
