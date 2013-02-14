LONDON Feb 14 Mwana Africa PLC : * Leach tank incident at Freda Rebecca gold mine * A leach tank at Freda Rebecca gold mine in Zimbabwe ruptured and collapsed

onto a second, neighbouring tank * Five employees were affected by the incident * All five are in stable condition and have been kept in hospital as a

precautionary measure * Plant processing operations have been suspended * Containment and restoration work has already commenced * Expected that the incident will in the short term affect production volumes

and in the medium term affect gold recovery. * Management is confident that production can recommence within five days * Source text