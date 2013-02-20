Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
LONDON Feb 20 Mwana Africa PLC : * Management guidance for gold production for the 12 months ending March 2012
is set at 63,000 ozs * Expected incident will in short term affect production levels and in the
medium term affect gold recovery * Targeting restoration of full production by the end of March * Source Text:
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.