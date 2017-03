Aug 30 Mwana Africa PLC : * Company has also decided to significantly scale down its London presence. * Senior management have agreed to salary cuts ranging from 15% to 20%,

effective from 1 September 2013. * Chief executive officer has agreed to reduce his salary by 25%, effective

from 1 September 2013 * Chief executive has also waived the £330,000 bonus that was awarded to him

for the year to March 2013. * Company's non-executive directors have all agreed to a 50% reduction in their