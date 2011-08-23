LONDON Aug 23 The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange MBE.L by its biggest shareholder is hanging in the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors expired, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Almost six weeks since increasing an indicative bid, MWB Group Holdings Plc MWB.L, the property company behind the Malmaison hotel chain, has yet to table a formal bid - meaning the undertakings it had secured from other shareholders have lapsed. [ID:nL3E7ID1AE]

The newspaper said Pyrrho Investment, which holds an 8 percent stake in office space supplier Business Exchange, is expected to go public with its concerns as soon as Tuesday in a statement that will call on MWB to come clean about the reasons for the holdup.

The investment group is to request that directors in Business Exchange, one of the biggest UK rivals to Regus RGU.L, open up the bidding again if MWB does not table a formal offer within a reasonable time frame.

The FT cited a person close to MWB as saying the lapse of the irrevocable undertakings were "not really of any significance."

"Just because the agreement has lapsed, it doesn't mean the people who sign those undertakings are not supportive of the proposal."

MWB was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)