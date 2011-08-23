LONDON Aug 23 The attempted takeover of MWB
Business Exchange MBE.L by its biggest shareholder is hanging in
the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors
expired, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Almost six weeks since increasing an indicative bid, MWB Group
Holdings Plc MWB.L, the property company behind the Malmaison
hotel chain, has yet to table a formal bid - meaning the
undertakings it had secured from other shareholders have lapsed.
The newspaper said Pyrrho Investment, which holds an 8 percent
stake in office space supplier Business Exchange, is expected to
go public with its concerns as soon as Tuesday in a statement that
will call on MWB to come clean about the reasons for the holdup.
The investment group is to request that directors in
Business Exchange, one of the biggest UK rivals to Regus
RGU.L, open up the bidding again if MWB does not table a
formal offer within a reasonable time frame.
The FT cited a person close to MWB as saying the lapse of
the irrevocable undertakings were "not really of any
significance."
"Just because the agreement has lapsed, it doesn't mean the
people who sign those undertakings are not supportive of the
proposal."
MWB was not available for immediate comment.
