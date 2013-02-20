UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON Feb 20 MWB Business Exchange PLC : * Revenue rises to £61.6M from £60.0M * Operating EBITDA advances to £5.1M against £1.0M * Source Text
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).