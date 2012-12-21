Dec 21 Office space supplier Regus Plc SA offered to buy peer MWB Business Exchange Plc for 40 million pounds ($65 million) to expand to new locations.

Regus offered to pay 61.576 pence per share to MWB shareholders -- a premium of about 20 percent to the stock's close on Thursday.

Regus, which offers ready-to-use offices for rentals, said it would identify duplication and potential efficiencies and reduce headcount in the combined group.

MWB urged its minority shareholders to take no action and await further developments.

Shares in MWB closed up 17 percent at 60 pence, just below the Regus offer price. Regus shares closed up 4 percent at 107.9 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

Hotel operator MWB Group Holdings Plc owns three-quarters of MWB.

MWB Group Holdings, which filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last month, has 8 weeks to seek other potential buyers for its stake, Regus said in a statement.

Regus said it could make a revised offer for MWB if there is a rival bid, and MWB would be obliged to accept such an offer if it meets certain criteria.

MWB, which has 64 business centres across the UK, reported a net loss on ordinary activities from continuing operations before tax of 14.8 million pounds and revenue of 121.1 million pounds for the year ended June 30, 2012.