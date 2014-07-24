July 24 Mwb Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG : * Says stable Q2 * Says achieved in H1 2014 profit on ordinary activities of EUR 410,000 * Says H1 commissions income of 1.061 million euros versus 1.494 million euros

year ago * Expects for FY 2014 low level of sales, but reached cost situation enabling

to survive even longer difficult times * Says H1 trading income of 5.176 million euros versus 4.990 million euros year

ago