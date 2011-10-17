(Adds details)

* Says will vote against refinancing proposals at EGM

* To seek seat on MWB board

Oct 17 Pyrrho Investments Ltd, the largest shareholder of hotel operator MWB Group Holdings Plc said it was concerned about the firm's refinancing deal with its lenders, and was likely to vote against it at Tuesday's extraordinary general meeting.

Pyrrho, which holds a 24.4 percent stake in MWB Group called the proposals "hugely expensive," and said it would request for a seat on MWB's board.

Last month, the operator of the Malmaison and Hotel du Vin hotel chains in the UK, had agreed with Bank of Scotland, Royal Bank of Scotland and Riverland -- an associate of RBSM Investments -- to extend a major part of its 282.5 million pound facility to end-2014.

"We are at a loss to understand why you have chosen to go down the route of this hugely expensive debt refinancing with its existing syndicate of two banks (Lloyds and RBS) and a sale and lease back of a number of the Malmaison properties when we consider there may have been less expensive options at hand," Pyrrho wrote in a letter to MWB's board.

The company had said it expected the refinancing along with money from the sale and lease back of five Malmaison properties to cut the hotel's debt of about 180 million pounds.

Pyrrho, which is also the second-biggest shareholder of bid target MWB Business Exchange had in August called on the office supplier's directors to put a deadline on MWB Group's proposal after it failed to come out with a firm offer. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)