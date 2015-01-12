* MWI Veterinary up 8 pct, near offer price of $190/share
* MWI shares hover around the offer price
* Animal medicine market estimated to grow 5.7 pct/yr
* AmericansourceBergen down 1.4 pct
Jan 12 Medicines distributor AmerisourceBergen
Corp will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc for
about $2.5 billion to enter the fast-growing animal health
products distribution business as pet ownership rises in the
United States.
MWI shares rose 8 percent to $189.90, just shy of the offer
price of $190 per share, while AmerisourceBergen shares were
down about 1.4 percent at $91.68.
The $22-billion industry for animal medicines and vaccines
is expected to grow 5.7 percent per year from 2011 to 2016,
according to a report by Technology Acceleration Partners, a
private capital development firm targeting animal health, food
and agriculture ventures.
MWI's distributes products for livestock and companion
animals such as dogs, cats and horses across the United States
and United Kingdom. It had 2014 revenue of $2.98 billion.
"Animal health is a growing market in the U.S. and
internationally, and is a logical extension of our
pharmaceutical distribution and services businesses,"
AmerisourceBergen Chief Executive Steven Collis said in a
statement.
The animal health industry had been in the spotlight with
activist investor William Ackman taking a stake in market leader
Zoetis Inc in November.
Eli Lilly and Co's Elanco jumped to the No.2
position when it bought Novartis AG's animal health
business for $5.4 billion in April last year.
The MWI deal will help AmerisourceBergen - which counts U.S.
managers of drug benefits Walgreen and Express Scripts
as its biggest customers - move into new but
high-growth market, ISI Evercore analyst Ross Muken wrote in a
note.
AmerisourceBergen said the deal, approved by the board of
both companies, is expected to add about 8 cents to adjusted
earnings in fiscal 2015.
The deal, expected to close during the March quarter, will
be financed using cash and long-term debt, AmerisourceBergen
said.
AmerisourceBergen's financial adviser is BofA Merrill Lynch
and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is legal counsel.
J.P. Morgan is MWI Veterinary's financial adviser and
Dechert LLP is legal adviser.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)