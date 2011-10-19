BRUSSELS Oct 19 U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar gained unconditional EU clearance on Wednesday to acquire German gas and diesel powered generator maker MWM Holding.

World No. 1 maker of earth-moving equipment Caterpillar is paying about 580 million euros ($794 million) to British private equity firm 3i Group Plc for MWM.

"After a detailed assessment of the markets involved, the Commission is satisfied that there will remain sufficient competition and that European consumers will not be negatively affected," the EU regulator said on Wednesday.

The European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, citing potential competition problems in the market for gas-fuelled engine generator sets and that rivals may not be able to compete effectively.

Caterpillar's competitors include Cummins Inc , Japan's Komatsu Ltd , South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and Deere & Co of the United States. ($1 = 0.731 Euros)