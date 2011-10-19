BRUSSELS Oct 19 U.S. equipment maker
Caterpillar gained unconditional EU clearance on
Wednesday to acquire German gas and diesel powered generator
maker MWM Holding.
World No. 1 maker of earth-moving equipment Caterpillar is
paying about 580 million euros ($794 million) to British private
equity firm 3i Group Plc for MWM.
The European Commission launched an in-depth investigation
in May into the proposed purchase.
"After a detailed assessment of the markets involved, the
Commission is satisfied that there will remain sufficient
competition and that European consumers will not be negatively
affected," the EU regulator said on Wednesday.
The European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation
into the deal in May, citing potential competition problems in
the market for gas-fuelled engine generator sets and that rivals
may not be able to compete effectively.
Caterpillar's competitors include Cummins Inc ,
Japan's Komatsu Ltd , South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co
Ltd and Deere & Co of the United States.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)