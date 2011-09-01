Position: Mexican central bank governor
Incumbent: Agustin Carstens
Date of Birth: June 9, 1958
Term: January 2010 to December 2015. Could be nominated for
another six-year term by the president, though this would
require approval by the Senate.
Key Facts:
-- Carstens has spent his professional life among economic
policymakers in Mexico and beyond as a senior official at the
International Monetary Fund (IMF). Forging ties with the
conservative National Action Party (PAN), Carstens helped shape
fiscal policy for two Mexican presidents before his appointment
to lead the independent central bank.
-- In May, Mexico backed Carstens to lead the IMF and so
break the European lock on the position. But Carstens did not
win the backing of enough developing nations to overcome
support for French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, who took
the job.
-- Carstens obtained a PhD in economics in 1985 from the
University of Chicago, a haven for proponents of deregulation
and laissez-faire economics. Carstens spent more than a decade
building an intellectual and can-do reputation away from the
political spotlight, working as the central bank's chief
economist and as chief of staff for its then-governor.
-- Carstens left the Mexican central bank in 1999 to work
as an executive director at the International Monetary Fund,
but returned to Mexico in 2000 to be deputy finance chief under
incoming President Vicente Fox.
-- While Fox's election broke seven decades of one-party
rule and elevated Carstens to his most openly political job,
most of Fox's reform agenda died in Congress. An opening for
central bank chief in 2003 sparked rumors that Fox would tap
Carstens for the job. Instead, Guillermo Ortiz accepted a
second six-year term while Carstens returned to the IMF as
deputy managing director where he occasionally rapped Mexico
for its dependence on dwindling oil reserves and lack of
progress on implementing economic reforms.
-- When President Felipe Calderon, also a PAN member, took
office in late 2006, Carstens joined the transition team and
then ran the finance ministry for three years. He proposed new
taxes to bolster Mexico's shaky revenues and negotiated a
compromise on the legislation with the opposition in Congress.
-- His debut as central bank chief in 2010 raised questions
about the bank's independence after Carstens pledged to work
closely with the government and invited the finance minister to
sit in on monetary policy discussions.
-- Carstens has been frank about his views on inflation and
monetary policy. He also signaled he would not remain silent on
key questions of fiscal policy. "Being autonomous on monetary
policy does not mean you have to be isolated from the national
economic debate," he said at his confirmation hearing.
-- Carstens, a Chicago Cubs fan and once a little league
baseball star, still makes time occasionally to pick up a
baseball bat and glove. But the central banker is probably
known best in Mexico for his bulky stature which is often
depicted in political cartoons.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker)