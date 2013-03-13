Position: Mexican Finance Minister
Incumbent: Luis Videgaray
Date of Birth: Aug. 10, 1968
Term: Appointed Dec. 1, 2012
Key Facts:
- Videgaray, President Enrique Pena Nieto's right-hand man,
combines blue-chip academic qualifications with experience in
the private sector, local government and the federal Congress.
- He studied law and economics and then worked briefly at
the Mexican finance ministry under then-minister Pedro Aspe,
before winning a scholarship to do his doctorate at the
prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United
States.
- On his return, he worked for seven years at Aspe's
investment bank Protego and met Pena Nieto - then a young
congressman for the State of Mexico - during a debt
restructuring.
- When Pena Nieto was elected governor of the State of
Mexico in 2005, he named Videgaray as his finance minister, a
post he held until 2009 when he became a federal congressman and
led the lower house's budget committee.
- Videgaray is aiming to push through fiscal reforms in the
government's first full year in office to boost Mexico's low tax
take and make tax collection more efficient.
- He is an avid reader and a fan of the National Football
League's Pittsburgh Steelers. He is known as serious and
hard-working and is respected by investors and economists.