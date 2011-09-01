Position: Mexican Finance Minister
Incumbent: Ernesto Cordero
Date of Birth: May 9, 1968
Term: Appointed December 2009
Key Facts:
-- As a key player in President Felipe Calderon's push for
pro-business reforms, Cordero favors higher taxes on
consumption to boost the country's anemic tax take, but
opposition in Congress to any deep fiscal overhaul makes major
changes unlikely during Calderon's last 18 months in office.
Cordero is expected to present the administration's 2012 budget
proposal on Sept. 8.
-- Cordero said on May 26 he wants to run for president in
2012. He is staying at his job for now, but opposition
lawmakers say his aspirations are a distraction and want him to
resign.
-- Cordero had big shoes to fill when he was appointed in
late 2009 after his much more experienced predecessor at the
finance ministry, respected economist Agustin Carstens, left to
run the central bank. Cordero is well spoken and frequently
appears before the media. He is a fluent English speaker.
-- Cordero is considered to be one of the cabinet members
closest to the president. Cordero crafted Calderon's policy
platform for his presidential campaign and has been a
long-standing policy brain for Calderon's conservative National
Action Party (PAN).
-- Cordero showed his free-marketeer credentials in 2010
when the finance ministry refused to allow government backing
for a bond issue by struggling former state airline, Mexicana
de Aviacion.
-- After earning a master's degree in economics from the
University of Pennsylvania in 1998, Cordero ran a conservative
think tank that advises lawmakers for the PAN. He was minister
for social development in 2008 and 2009. Previously, Cordero
held senior posts in the energy and finance ministries. He has
taught at the University of Pennsylvania and at several Mexican
universities.
