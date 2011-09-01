Position: President of Mexico

Incumbent: Felipe Calderon

Date of Birth, August 18, 1962

Term: Assumed office December 2006. Mexican presidents serve for a single six-year term.

Key Facts:

-- Mexico's conservative president has so far been unable to deliver on an ambitious plan of fiscal and energy reforms despite the country's recent recovery from a punishing recession, staking his legacy instead on defeating powerful drug cartels in a bloody and expensive campaign. The torching of a casino in the business hub of Monterrey by suspected drug gang hitmen on Aug. 25, killing 52 people, has intensified public concern about the government's war on the cartels.

-- Calderon, a lawyer and economist with a master's degree in public administration from Harvard, got an early start in politics handing out flyers for the National Action Party (PAN), the conservative group his father helped found. Before he became president, Calderon was director of a state-owned development bank and then appointed energy minister by President Vicente Fox in 2003. He quit nine months later, in May 2004, after a dispute over his presidential ambitions.

-- Calderon won a second presidential term for the PAN in 2006, building on Fox's 2000 defeat of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which had ruled Mexico for seven decades. But his razor-thin victory over leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and accusations of voting irregularities, triggered months of protests that stained the start to Calderon's term.

-- The balding, bespectacled Calderon touted a business-friendly agenda and proposed sweeping overhauls to a struggling state-run oil sector and to Mexico's revenue-starved tax system. Mexico's tax take is around 10 percent of GDP, roughly in line with Sierra Leone. But so far his reform efforts have been watered down by Congress, and legislative gridlock has intensified as rivals jockey ahead of the 2012 presidential election. The lack of reforms weighs on Mexico, and its debt was downgraded in 2009. The economic outlook has worsened given weakness in the United States, and analysts have downgraded growth forecasts for 2011 to below 4 percent.

-- Sometimes criticized for surrounding himself with longtime advisers and friends, Calderon replaced veteran central banker Guillermo Ortiz with his own finance minister, Agustin Carstens, who raised questions about the bank's independence when he pledged to work closely with the government.

-- Calderon deployed thousands of soldiers and federal police to hot spots when he kicked off his crackdown on increasingly bold drug gangs in 2006. But the government pressure may have spurred some cartels to splinter, igniting new battles over smuggling routes. More than 42,000 people, mostly gang members and police but also innocent civilians, have been killed in drug violence since Calderon took office. Mexico is also struggling to reform a deeply flawed justice system that often lets criminals free and has contributed to deteriorating security. Despite these problems, Calderon, supported by more than $1 billion in U.S. anti-drugs aid, vows he will not back down.

-- A devout Catholic, Calderon is a family man who met his wife Margarita Zavala, a former deputy in Mexico's lower house of Congress, through the PAN. His government has opposed the legalization of abortion and gay marriage in Mexico City, measures backed by the city's liberal mayor. During his presidential campaign Calderon, who has been described as lacking charisma, told MTV he regretted not having more fun as a child -- he was made to dress formally and wasn't allowed to run about barefoot like other children.