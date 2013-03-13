Position: President of Mexico
Incumbent: Enrique Pena Nieto
Date of Birth: July 20, 1966
Term: Assumed office in December 2012. Mexican presidents
serve for a single six-year term.
Key Facts:
- Enrique Pena Nieto led a rejuvenation of the centrist PRI,
which ruled Mexico for 71 years through a mix of patronage,
corporatism and corruption, until it lost the presidency in
2000. Pena Nieto rose to prominence as the governor of the
country's most populous region, the State of Mexico. He cut the
state's debt by about a quarter, while also using public-private
partnerships to improve infrastructure.
- In his first months as president, he has secured agreement
from political rivals to tackle key reforms, pushed through
changes to the education system, had Mexico's best-known trade
union leader arrested on fraud charges and proposed a shake-up
of the telecommunications sector.
- He still has to handle tricky tax and energy reforms that
lawmakers have failed to pass during the last 15 years. He
enlisted a team of internationally-educated, financially-savvy
young economists and lawyers who are working in tandem with
older party hands with years of experience in Mexico's Congress.
- His election campaign focused on creating more jobs in
Latin America's No. 2 economy. By passing major economic
reforms, he promised to raise Mexico's growth rate to 6 percent
from average rates of around 2 percent during the last decade.
- Pledging to continue the fight against drug gangs that
have ravaged Mexico under outgoing President Felipe Calderon,
Pena Nieto has said his priority was to reduce the violence that
has claimed more than 60,000 lives over the past six years.
- Renowned for his boyish good looks and slicked hair, he
became a media star during his governorship as he prepared his
presidential bid. His critics have decried a cozy relationship
with the nation's top broadcaster, Televisa, and he is married
to a Televisa soap opera star.
- Lacking a congressional majority for four of the six years
he governed the State of Mexico, Pena Nieto built up a
reputation as a man who could deal with the opposition.
- Pena Nieto drew ridicule during his election bid when he
struggled to name any books he had read at a book fair. He
sidestepped a potential scandal over his infidelity during his
first marriage when he fathered two children with other women.
- Often mocked in the campaign for his lack of intellect,
Pena Nieto drew fire from women in Mexico for a dismissive
remark about housewives when he was forced to admit he did not
know the cost of tortillas, a staple foodstuff.