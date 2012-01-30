By Harry Suhartono
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 30 Southeast Asian carriers
are set to profit from the expected surge in the number of
leisure and business travellers to Myanmar as it re-emerges from
political isolation, but poor infrastructure is likely to slow
development.
The former Burma, one of the most isolated countries in
Asia, is being welcomed back into the international fold after
two decades of sanctions, thanks to democratic reforms including
the release of political prisoners by President Thein Sein.
Thai Airways International PCL, SilkAir, AirAsia
Bhd, and JetStar, have flown to Myanmar's capital
Yangon for a number of years and are seen as the main
beneficiaries from the political shift in the country.
"This is a huge country which will provide new growth for
airlines, especially the low cost carriers," Standard and Poor's
analyst Shukor Yusof said, adding that the yields that carriers
are enjoying on Yangon routes have been good.
With its pristine beaches and unspoilt cultural sites,
Myanmar is an attractive destination for travellers jaded by the
rapid development seen elsewhere in Southeast Asia, and tourist
numbers are already rising rapidly with potential for much more
growth.
During the 2010-2011 (April-March) fiscal year, 424,000
people visited Myanmar, according to official data. That
compares with 19 million tourists that its neighbouring Thailand
attracts each year.
The Thai affiliate of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, Thai
AirAsia, said it was looking to add new routes into the
country's inland cultural centres. AirAsia flies to Yangon from
Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
"We are considering opening more flights and destinations in
Myanmar. We're only operating to Yangon at the moment, but we're
currently looking at Mandalay and Bagan," Thai AirAsia CEO
Tassapon Bijleveld told Reuters.
Silk Air, the regional carrier of Singapore Airlines Ltd
, and JetStar, a subsidiary of Qantas Airways Ltd
, said they have no current plans to add flights to
Myanmar but will monitor any opportunities to expand.
John Rachmat, Singapore-based airline analyst at RBS, said
the thawing diplomatic climate would not necessarily translate
into new routes being opened in the short term, as airlines
would want to make sure that there would be any reversal in the
political stance of Myanmar.
"Opening of a new route is quite an investment for an
airline and for them to do this they want to make sure that the
risk are manageable," Rachmat said.
INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRAINT
Political risks aside, analysts said boosting the capacity
to Myanmar would not be easy due to various infrastructure
problems in the country.
Years of economic mismanagement by the military, coupled
with U.S. and European sanctions imposed due to the regime's
human rights abuses, have left Myanmar in poverty. A third of
its estimated 60 million people live on a dollar a day.
Currently there are only three airports that can accommodate
single aisle commercial aircraft like Airbus A320 or
Boeing 737, a popular choice of among airlines to start a
new route, none near the country's nascent beach centres such as
Thandwe.
Standard & Poor's Yusof said this could provide an
opportunity for Changi Airport Group, the operator of
Singapore's Changi Airport, to engage in management contract to
improve the airports in Myanmar.
Analysts said the benefit could also be extended to other
supporting business such as aircraft maintenance and passenger
support services.
Some major hotel operators, including Starwood Hotels &
Resorts -- which runs chains such as Westin, Sheraton
and Le Meridien -- and Marriott International had said
they wanted to start running hotels in Myanmar.
(Additional reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok and Mark
Tay in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson)