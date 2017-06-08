YANGON, June 8 The search for a missing military
aircraft off the southern coast of Myanmar entered a second day
on Thursday after the plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with
122 soldiers, family members and crew on board.
The Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane vanished on early
Wednesday afternoon after takeoff from the coastal town of Myeik
on a weekly military flight.
The plane, heading north to Myanmar's largest city Yangon,
carried 122 passengers, including 108 soldiers and their family
members and 14 crew. Among them were 15 children, 58 adults and
35 soldiers and officers, according to a military statement.
"We haven't found any sign of the plane," Win Myat Aye,
minister for social welfare, relief and resettlement, told
Reuters on Thursday. He said local government officials were
cooperating with the army to search for the missing aircraft.
Nine navy ships, five military planes and two helicopters
were mobilized on Thursday to search for the missing aircraft,
the army said in its latest news release.
Some 500 people, including medics and emergency officials,
continued the search on the shore near the town of Launglon,
close to the area where the naval search was concentrated,
according a policeman and member of a local funeral association.
The plane lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff while flying
at 18,000 feet (5,485 metres) over the sea, about 43 miles (70
km) west of the town of Dawei, the military said.
It is monsoon season in Myanmar, but a civil aviation
official said the weather had been "normal" with good visibility
when the plane took off.
The aircraft was bought in March 2016 and had a total of 809
flying hours. It was carrying 2.4 tons of supplies, the military
said.
Aircraft incidents, both civilian and military, are not
uncommon in the Southeast Asian country. A military helicopter
crashed last June in central Myanmar, killing three military
personnel on board.
Five military personnel were killed last February after an
air force aircraft crashed in the country's capital, Naypyitaw,
according to media reports. Two people were killed and 11
injured after a small plane crashed in central Myanmar in 2012.
(Reporting By Wa Lone and Shoon Naing; Writing by Yimou Lee;
Editing by Michael Perry)