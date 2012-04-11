* Exchange to be set up by 2015
* Talks on setting up an exchange been ongoing for a year
TOKYO, April 11 Myanmar will set up a securities
exchange by 2015 with the help of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and
Daiwa Securities Group, a source in Japan familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Myanmar, in the grip of military rule for decades, has been
undergoing a year of extraordinary political change that has led
to an election victory for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San
Suu Kyi and opened the door for foreign investors in the
isolated state.
Japan's biggest bourse and the brokerage firm have reached
an agreement with Myanmar's central bank, the source said.
Daiwa Institute of Research, a division of Daiwa Securities,
and a Myanmar state-owned bank set up the Myanmar Securities
Exchange Centre, a 50-50 joint venture for over-the-counter
stock trading and underwriting, in 1996.
Myanmar, the Tokyo bourse and Daiwa have been in talks to
set up a securities exchange since last year, a Daiwa Institute
of Research spokesman said.
Representatives for the Tokyo bourse and Daiwa said,
however, that no agreement had been reached yet.
A memorandom of understanding about the establishment of the
bourse will be signed by mid-May, said the source, who was not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly before an official
announcement.
