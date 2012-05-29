* Talks on setting up an exchange been going on for a year
* Opening of the bourse planned for 2015 - source
* Competition among Asian powers to invest
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, May 29 Myanmar signed a pact on Tuesday
to set up a securities exchange with the help of Daiwa
Securities Group and the Tokyo Stock Exchange in a bid
to attract foreign investment to the resource-rich country
opening after decades of isolation.
The agreement will help Myanmar form capital markets crucial
for tapping investment amid competition between Asian powers
eager to build ties with the nation following the recent
suspension of most Western sanctions.
"When the capital market is formed and after it starts
functioning properly, Myanmar's economy will develop rapidly,
helping the country to get richer," said Takashi Fukai, the
president of Daiwa Research Institute, Daiwa's
information-gathering arm.
Under the memorandum of understanding signed in the Myanmar
capital, Naypyitaw, the Japanese counterparts will invite
trainees from Myanmar and support the management of the
exchange.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last
month it was hoped the bourse would launch in 2015.
The exchange will not be the country's first experiment with
a stock market. Daiwa was also the joint venture partner in the
tiny Myanmar Securities Exchange, which has only attracted two
listings since its establishment in 1996.
Myanmar was in the grip of military rule for decades but in
the past year a military-backed civilian government has
introduced broad reforms and shown signs of pulling back from
the orbit of China.
This week, India signed a raft of agreements with the
country in the first visit by an Indian leader in 25 years,
while later on Tuesday, Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition
leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due to venture outside the country
for the first time since 1988.
Many Japanese companies are interested in investing in
Myanmar. Japan's second-biggest bank, Mizuho Corporate Bank, has
opened an office there and Japanese convenience store chain
Lawson Inc is also planning to move there.
All Nippon Airways Co, Japan's biggest airline by
passenger numbers, said it would resume regular flights to
Myanmar for the first time in 12 years.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)