* Suu Kyi wants free elections, release of political
prisoners
* Hague made same demands earlier on landmark visit
* Myanmar's civilian govt has surprised with reforms
(Adds comment on EU sanctions, paras 6-7, more quotes)
By Martin Petty
YANGON, Jan 6 British Foreign Secretary
William Hague and Myanmar's pro-democracy leader, Aung San Suu
Kyi, set out similar conditions for the lifting of sanctions
imposed on the country under the previous military regime at an
historic meeting on Friday.
Western countries are cautiously renewing ties with the
civilian government in place since last March and Hague, in the
former Burma for a two-day visit, has set out four conditions
for the easing of sanctions.
Those are the release of hundreds of political detainees, an
end to human rights abuses by the army, an effort to resolve
ethnic conflicts and the holding of free and fair elections.
Asked at a news conference what she wanted to see before
sanctions should be lifted, Suu Kyi referred to what Hague,
standing beside her, had said the day before.
"All political prisoners should be released and there should
be all efforts made to put an end to all ethnic conflict within
our country. Certainly we would want to see free and fair
by-elections," she said.
At a later news conference at the end of his visit, Hague
was asked how quickly he wanted his conditions met.
"My view is they should be completed as soon as possible.
It's important to bear in mind the European Union makes an
important decision on sanctions in April this year," he said.
The EU reviews sanctions each year. Last April, after the
transition to a civilian government, it lifted travel bans and
asset freezes affecting a number of top government officials.
Hague and Suu Kyi spoke to the media on the lawn of her
lakeside home, where she spent years under house arrest until
her release days after a general election in November 2010.
Scores of journalists were in attendance, photographers and
television crews scrambling to get shots of them as they
strolled around the grounds after their talks.
"I hope we're at a stage where we can say a long-held dream
now has a chance of being realised, but there's so much work to
be done. The long darkness in which the people of this country
have lived may be coming to an end," Hague said.
He is the first foreign minister from the former colonial
power to visit Myanmar since 1955. The army seized power in a
1962 coup and remains the country's most powerful institution.
BALANCING ACT
The new civilian administration quickly embarked on
political and economic reforms last year, to the surprise of
many, given the number of former junta officials in its ranks.
Other developed countries are cautiously seeking to engage
with Myanmar's new rulers, keen to improve living conditions in
the country but also to let their companies invest in its rich
natural resources, which are already being exploited by Asian
countries such as China, Thailand and India.
Two Yangon-based sources said on Friday Myanmar had awarded
10 onshore oil and gas blocks to eight firms in its biggest
energy tender in years and was offering nine offshore blocks.
The winning firms were mostly from Asia, the sources, with
direct knowledge of the deals, told Reuters.
At his closing news conference, Hague stressed that
political and economic reform went hand in hand.
"It's essential for the economic future that the political
process for democracy is maintained and completed. Only then
will there be an economic relationship with the European Union
and United States and only then will foreign investors have the
confidence to invest here," he said.
Hague is in a tricky situation, wanting to encourage the
reformers led by President Thein Sein but liable to face
criticism at home if he seems to be cosying up to former junta
members, including Thein Sein, still pulling the strings.
"I think they're sincere, particularly the president," Hague
said earlier.
"The risk of how foreign governments engage with this is
that we assume it's all done and forget that this is only part
way through," he added. "We must not relax our efforts
prematurely. That's the risk we must guard against."
Suu Kyi, the daughter of the leader of the campaign for
independence from Britain, is important because of her influence
at home and abroad.
Analysts and diplomats say that if she withdrew her
long-standing support for sanctions, that would make it easier
for Britain and others to scale down the embargoes.
Suu Kyi has shown a willingness to compromise and plans to
run for parliament in by-elections on April 1.
The new government may be happy to see her there: Suu Kyi
and her party will give the assembly more legitimacy but it will
still be controlled by an army-dominated party plus military
representatives who have a quarter of the seats.
The authorities formally registered her National League for
Democracy (NLD) as an authorised party on Thursday.
Hague met members of the former junta now running the
nominally civilian administration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on
Thursday, urging them to release all remaining political
prisoners and ensure the by-elections were fair.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a landmark
visit to Myanmar late last year, seeking the same reforms and
offering similar concessions.
On Thursday, the European Union said it planned to open a
representative office in the main city, Yangon.
Britain expressed guarded optimism after the release of 230
political prisoners last October but as many as 600 may remain
behind bars.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun, and Niluksi Koswanage in
Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert
Birsel)