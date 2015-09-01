YANGON, Sept 1 Swathed in crimson robes,
77-year-old Ashin Tilawkar Biwonsa shuffles through a crowded
conference room with the help of an aide, his supporters
standing in respect as he takes a seat at the head of a table
under a portrait of his own image.
It is from here, at an unremarkable roadside monastery just
outside the city of Yangon, that the abbot is propelling the
radical Buddhist group he co-founded into the mainstream of
Myanmar's politics.
Four bills drafted by his Committee for the Protection of
Race and Religion, better known as Ma Ba Tha, have been passed
by parliament and signed into law. Critics say the new laws
effectively legalise discrimination against women and the
country's minority Muslims.
Along with political clout, Ma Ba Tha is also ratcheting up
its public image ahead of elections in November that will be the
first free vote in Myanmar in the last 25 years. The radical
Buddhist group has regular programming on one of the country's
most popular satellite TV channels and has launched a magazine.
"There should be lawmakers in parliament who are reliable
for the country," Ashin Tilawkar Biwonsa said in an
interview. "There might be some people, especially Muslims, who
are working on weakening Buddhism, so we need strong people for
our religion."
Ma Ba Tha has shown no signs of contesting elections itself
but says it will "remind" the public of candidates who opposed
its four laws. These include Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu
Kyi and her opposition National League for Democracy (NLD),
which is going head to head with conservatives and military
figures in the polls.
Established two years ago, Ma Ba Tha sprang from the "969"
movement, a loose collection of monks linked to a wave of
violence against the country's Muslim minority in 2012 and 2013.
Senior Ma Ba Tha officials said the 969 movement had raised
awareness about threats to Buddhism from a burgeoning Muslim
population, but was disorganised and lacked leadership.
"It was (concerned with) only the symbols of Buddhism," said
Ashin Tilawkar Biwonsa.
Now, a growing number of professionals are offering their
expertise on everything from media relations to legislation,
helping to shape Ma Ba Tha into a slick organisation with
popular support and real political clout.
One such expert is Aye Paing, who spent two decades toiling
as a lawyer in Myanmar's musty courtrooms before finding a
dramatic new use for his legal skills.
Aye Paing and a team of Ma Ba Tha-linked lawyers drafted the
protection of race and religion bills, the last of which was
signed by President Thein Sein on Monday.
Lawyers, economists, IT experts and other professionals had
made Ma Ba Tha "very efficient, systematic and legal" said Aye
Paing, 52, who wears a black "taik pone", a short collarless
jacket worn over a shirt that is common among Myanmar's legal
professionals.
"We discuss, give advice and share our visions," he said.
INTERNATIONAL VISITORS
In another sign of its growing influence, foreign diplomats
regularly visit the group's monastery headquarters.
One was U.S. ambassador Derek Mitchell, who went there twice
in May to discuss "the need for increased interfaith dialogue"
and "the importance of keeping religion out of politics",
according to a statement from the U.S. embassy in Yangon.
Myanmar's revered and influential monks led many
pro-democracy protests during nearly half a century of military
rule in the Buddhist-majority nation. But after a
quasi-civilian, reformist government took power in 2011, some
outspoken monks claimed Islam was eclipsing Buddhism and
weakening the country.
Now, Ashin Tilawkar Biwonsa says Ma Ba Tha has 250 offices
nationwide. He couldn't estimate how many supporters it has, but
in June more than 1,500 people attended the group's annual
conference in Yangon.
Ma Ba Tha recently struck a deal with Myanmar's popular
satellite television provider, SkyNet, to broadcast its
sermons.
The broadcasts would help the public "know the truth" about
Ma Ba Tha, said Khine Khine Tun, 25, an articulate former
teacher and interpreter who heads the group's international
relations department.
Through media training courses, she said, she has learnt to
speak to visitors with a smile, confounding expectations of the
abrasive and sometimes confrontational style for which the group
is known.
The television deal bolsters an information campaign that
already includes a bi-monthly magazine with a circulation of
50,000 that contains sermons delivered by Ma Ba Tha monks
nationwide.
RACE AND RELIGION
In contrast to long-delayed legislation on banking, mining
and property, the Ma Ba Tha-backed "race and religion" bills
moved swiftly through parliament.
One bill requires some women to wait at least three years
between pregnancies. Another requires Buddhist women to seek
official permission before marrying a non-Buddhist man.
This will stop Muslim men "torturing and forcing (Buddhist
women) to change religion," Ashin Tilawkar Biwonsa said.
Suu Kyi and her NLD opposed the laws. But government
officials and politicians rarely criticise Ma Ba Tha, because
they either sympathise with the group's views or fear upsetting
its many supporters during an election year.
"They are afraid of Ma Ba Tha," said May Sabi Phyu, the
director of the Gender Equality Network, a women's empowerment
group that opposed the bills.
Any plans to sway voters would be "violating the law," said
NLD spokesman Nyan Win, adding: "It's the government's
responsibility to control and stop them."
(Additional reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall in YANGON;
Editing by John Chalmers and Raju Gopalakrishnan)