By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON Aug 12 Myanmar's democratic transition
instilled caution in investors, with foreign direct investment
during the first four months of the government led by Aung San
Suu Kyi dropping sharply from a year ago, government data show.
Foreign companies invested $380 million from April to July,
the first four months of Myanmar's fiscal year, plummeting from
$2.6 billion in the corresponding period last year, the
Department of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) said.
Businessmen and officials blamed reluctance to commit funds
at the time of the biggest political shake-up in more than half
a century, a delay in setting up a panel to approve new
investments, and a new economic plan missing some details.
"I think the changes in the government and the respective
laws made some potential big foreign investors reluctant," said
Win Aung, chairman of a powerful business lobby, the Union of
Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
"They may have been concerned about possible risks that can
arise out of the changes," he added. "They will come in when
things are settled. I don't think the first quarter inflow is
enough to assess the situation for the whole fiscal year."
The investment of $380 million went into 13 projects, in
sectors ranging from manufacturing to transport to
telecommunications, said Kyaw Win Tun, a director of the DICA.
He attributed the steep fall to a delay in formation of a
new Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) to approve investments.
"Normally, the MIC is supposed to hold meetings twice a
month, but it's been able to meet only three times during this
fiscal year," he said.
About 102 projects submitted since April were awaiting
approval, Aung Naing Oo, the panel secretary, told Reuters in
June. About half were foreign investment projects, with a total
value of around $2.3 billion.
A long-awaited economic policy released by the government
last month proved to be light on specifics. It outlined 12 broad
policies, from prioritising labour-intensive enterprises to the
privatisation of some state-owned ones, but lacked concrete
plans to accomplish the goals.
