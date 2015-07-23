(Repeats to restore story to screens)
* Myanmar court sentences 153 to life imprisonment
* China says "extremely concerned"; lodges protest with
Myanmar
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, July 22 China has lodged a diplomatic
protest with Myanmar after a court in the southeast Asian
nation sentenced 153 Chinese nationals to life imprisonment for
illegal logging.
China's voracious demand for Myanmar's raw materials has
fuelled resentment in Myanmar towards its giant northern
neighbour.
Regions along Myanmar's porous border with China have long
been hotbeds for an illegal trade in timber to feed Chinese
demand. Much of Myanmar's jade is also believed to be illegally
smuggled into China.
A court in Myitkyina, capital of Kachin State in the north
of Myanmar, handed down sentences to 155 Chinese citizens on
Wednesday. Two of those convicted escaped life sentences and got
10-year prison terms.
All will have a chance to appeal against the rulings, said a
court official, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
An official from Myitkyina's prison department confirmed the
sentences.
China's Foreign Ministry said it was "extremely concerned"
about the decision and had lodged a protest with Myanmar.
"China had repeatedly, on many levels and through many
channels, made representations with Myanmar about the case," it
said in a short statement.
China had demanded that Myanmar deal with the case "in a
lawful, reasonable and justified manner" the Foreign Ministry
added, so that the case could be concluded properly and the
nationals returned.
The sentences were too harsh and may be due to anti-Chinese
feeling in Myanmar, the influential Global Times tabloid,
published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's
Daily, said in an editorial on Thursday.
"A few cases of Chinese engaging in illegal business in
Myanmar have been scrutinized by public opinion, exaggerated as
China's economic 'invasion' of the latter," it wrote.
The individuals were arrested in January in a crackdown on
the country's lucrative illegal logging and timber trade
launched by the military, police and forestry department.
More than 400 vehicles and 1,600 logs were seized during the
raid, state media said at the time.
In June, Aye Myint Maung, a deputy environment minister,
told parliament that 10,000 tons of illegal timber had been
seized from illegal loggers since January, most of it from
Kachin State.
Kachin State has seen an increase in conflict since 2011,
when a 17-year ceasefire between the Myanmar military and
autonomy-seeking ethnic Kachin rebels broke down.
Ties between Myanmar and China soured this year over
fighting between Myanmar's military and another group, the
ethnic Chinese Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, along
part of the shared border.
Chinese citizens have been killed by stray shells and bombs
falling inside China's territory, angering
Beijing.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by
Timothy McLaughlin; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence
Fernandez)