A long-awaited
pipeline that would allow overseas oil to be pumped through
Myanmar and into China for the first time has been delayed again
as final import licences have not been given, leaving a tanker
due to deliver crude sitting in open waters.
Nearly a decade in the making, Reuters reported earlier this
week that the 770 km (480 miles) pipeline across Myanmar to
southwest China was set for imminent start-up.
It would allow China a strategically important alternative
to importing Middle East and European oil via the crowded
shipping route of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.
However, shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon now shows
that the supertanker carrying the first oil supplies for the
pipeline from Azerbaijan to the port of Kyauk Phyu in Myanmar
has stopped off the coast of Sri Lanka.
A Myanmar government source familiar with the matter said
that PetroChina and the government of Myanmar had
not managed to finalise the deal, and that PetroChina had not
received approval from Myanmar's navy for tankers to enter the
country's ports.
"The company (PetroChina) is trying to push to get the
permission from the navy to enter Myanmar water," the source
said on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.
PetroChina did not respond to requests for comment. The oil
major is planning to import the crude for a new refinery in
China's Yunnan province that neighbours Myanmar.
The pipeline was first conceived a decade ago, and completed
in late 2014. Dogged by sensitive relations between Naypyitaw
and Beijing, the $1.5 billion oil pipeline has been sitting
empty since then, and there is currently no exact date for
start-up, the government source said.
Any delay is costly for the oil shipper, which is carrying
crude worth over $50 million and which is incurring a daily
tanker charter cost of $16,000, excluding fuel and crew costs.
