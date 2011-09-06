(Repeats to fix formating)

BANGKOK, Sept 6 Controversial oil and gas pipelines spanning Myanmar will deprive its people of billions of dollars worth of their own resources and risk sparking armed conflict that threatens energy security for neighboring China, activists said on Tuesday.

Chinese-led construction of a combined 3,900 km (2,420 miles) of pipelines has displaced thousands of people and damaged livelihoods of farmers and fishermen, prioritising China's growing energy needs before those of the Burmese people, the Thailand-based Shwe Gas Movement said.

The project involves the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation , India's ONGC Videsh and South Korea's Daewoo International .

Its construction, which began in June, has led to human rights violations from beatings, forced labour and rape to unlawful imprisonment and forced eviction, the non-governmental organisation said in a report entitled "Sold Out".

The Shwe project, it said, would earn Myanmar's government just $1 billion a year for the next 30 years and was doing nothing to address the acute domestic power shortages.

"The 'Shwe' offshore fields will produce trillions of cubic feet of natural gas that could be used to spur economic and social development in one of the world's least developed nations," it said.

"Instead it will be piped across the country to China, fuelling abuses and conflict in its path."

RISKY INVESTMENT

The pipelines, due for completion in 2013, are a major factor behind Myanmar's close ties with economic heavyweight China.

China enjoys easy access to its neighbour's abundant and cheap resources, with barely any competition from Western firms, most of which have stayed on the sidelines due to sanctions on Myanmar.

The relationship covers opaque deals worth billions of dollars in energy, mining, transport, telecommunications and construction that critics say will have only limited benefits for Myanmar's 50 million people. Many in Myanmar live below the poverty line and have watched their country wilt under five decades authoritarian military rule.

An estimated 12 million cubic metres of Burmese natural gas will be transported annually through a 2,800-km pipeline running deep into southwest China to generate electricity. A further 22 million tonnes of oil originating from the Middle East and Africa will flow into China through another 1,100-km pipeline.

The group warned firms to think twice about investing in Myanmar's energy sector because of festering political conflicts with the country's armed ethnic groups. It cited attacks by separatists in May that temporarily halted operations on a hydropower plant, leaving 30 Chinese engineers trapped.

More than 6,000 Burmese troops had been deployed to provide security, and the decision to build the pipelines close to the rebellious border states of Kachin and Shan presented a high risk of protracted conflict and severing of energy supplies.

"Armed conflict can break out at any time, posing enormous risks to foreign investments," the group said.

"Projects may be delayed and or temporarily or permanently halted due to conflict and the safety of project personnel suddenly brought into question." (Reporting Martin Petty; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)