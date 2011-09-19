YANGON, Sept 19 As part of currency reforms, Myanmar's new government has allowed some private banks to trade foreign currencies in the commercial city Yangon, a state official said on Monday.

"It has been decided to allow five private banks to open 'Money Changer Counters' in Yangon to buy, sell and change foreign currencies, mainly the euro, dollars and FEC (Foreign Exchange Certificates) to begin with," said an official at the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

He said five counters will be opened by five private banks at the former exchange centre in Theinbyu Street, Botahtaung Township, downtown Yangon. There are about two dozen banks including about half a dozen state-owned and joint-venture banks in Myanmar.

Despite Western sanctions, investment money has flooded into the country because of its abundant mineral resources and the repatriation of funds by wealthy Burmese buying up state assets last year in a pre-election sell-off.

(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun. Editing by Jason Szep)