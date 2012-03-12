By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, March 12 Myanmar's government
plans to hold trial foreign exchange auctions in March before
floating the currency from April 1, the start of the 2012/13
fiscal year, a central bank official said on Monday.
The float would mark the most substantial economic reform
yet by Myanmar's new government and coincides with political
reforms that are ending half a century of isolation in the
former British colony also known as Burma.
"Arrangements are under way to float the kyat against the
U.S. dollar effective April 1 through a sealed auction system,"
the official told Reuters, declining to be named.
"It's a managed float system. Every day the central bank
will invite sealed bids for a certain amount of U.S. dollars
from 11 private banks, which have been granted Authorised Dealer
Licences," the official said.
The trials had been suggested by the International Monetary
Fund, which is advising Myanmar's one-year-old civilian
government on unifying its various exchange rates, the official
added.
A central bank presentation seen by Reuters on March 6 had
outlined the plans for a managed float in the fiscal year
starting in April, but it stopped short of identifying when the
kyat would be floated.
The official said the government had calculated the national
budget for the year from April 1 using an exchange rate of 800
kyat per dollar, which is around where the black market rate has
been in recent weeks.
Since 1977, the kyat has been pegged to the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) special drawing rights, with one dollar
equalling 6.4 kyat.
Last March the former military junta made way for a
nominally civilian government that embarked on a major reform
drive, freeing hundreds of political prisoners, loosening media
controls and engaging with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San
Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement.
DELICATE TASK
The kyat's unofficial rate, used in most transactions, has
jumped from more than 1,000 per dollar in 2009 as foreign money
has flowed into the timber, energy and gem sectors. That has
hurt a swathe of Burmese, from farmers and manufacturers to
traders and employees of foreign firms paid in dollars.
The official rate is used for government revenue and for
imports by some state-owned enterprises. As a result, state
revenue is grossly underestimated and some critics say it is
likely vast sums of that money have been kept off the books and
quietly smuggled out of the country into offshore bank accounts
held by cronies of the former junta.
Currency reform is a delicate task whose prospect unsettles
many ordinary Burmese. In 1987, the sudden cancellation of
certain banknote denominations by late dictator General Ne Win
wiped out many people's savings and helped trigger a
pro-democracy uprising the following year that the military
crushed by killing and wounding thousands.
A team of IMF advisers came in November to look at reforming
the currency and unifying the rates. Myanmar is one of only 17
countries that still have dual exchange rates and even the IMF
has only three experts on how to unify them.
As big as France and Britain combined, the resource-rich
country sits strategically between India, China and Southeast
Asia with ports on the Indian Ocean and Andaman Sea, all of
which have made it a coveted energy-security asset for Beijing's
western provinces.
Bordering five countries, Myanmar offers multiple avenues of
Asian engagement as U.S. President Barack Obama shifts focus
from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan towards economic growth
and security in the Asia-Pacific region.
But U.S. and European sanctions, woeful infrastructure, weak
investment laws, a crippled banking system and a shortage of
skilled Burmese have taken a toll on the country.
Some expect sanctions to begin to be lifted if by-elections
on April 1, in which Suu Kyi will run for parliament, are free
and fair. A November 2010 general election was widely criticised
as a sham.
