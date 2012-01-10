* Govt bows to outcry over coal plant at $50 bln site

By Aung Hla Tun and Khettiya Jittapong

YANGON/BANGKOK, Jan 10 Myanmar's government has abruptly halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant at its multi-billion dollar Dawei Special Industrial Zone following a domestic outcry over its environmental impact.

The suspension of the project led by Thailand's Italian-Thai Development Pcl illustrates the unpredictable business climate in the former Burma as a new government seeks to boost its public image while attracting investors to help revive the economy after decades of mismanagement under a military regime.

"We made the decision to halt this project after reading the concerns about the environmental impact of this plant in local media reports," Khin Maung Soe, one of Myanmar's energy ministers, told reporters in Yangon on Monday.

He said the government still had to decide whether to continue with a smaller 400 megawatt plant.

The Italian-Thai Development unit spearheading billions of dollars of investment in the industrial zone said it had not been notified by the government and was confident the power plant would still go ahead, perhaps using natural gas instead.

"If they don't want coal-fired power plants, we have to look for other fuel sources. It could be natural gas, and we'd need to discuss how to supply that," Somchet Thinnaphong, managing director of Dawei Development Co, told Reuters.

The decision to put the brakes on the plant follows the suspension last October on environmental grounds of the Chinese-led, $3.6 billion Myitsone dam, a move that stunned China -- Myanmar's biggest ally -- but won President Thein Sein political credit among sceptics at home and abroad, who have doubted his government's commitment to reform.

Like Myitsone, Dawei has been strongly opposed by local residents and environmental groups. The government's willingness to heed such opposition is all the more remarkable in that many among the leadership were also part of the former army regime.

The 250 sq km (97 sq mile), $50 billion Dawei Special Economic Zone will be Southeast Asia's largest industrial area and a vital source of revenue for a government wanting to overhaul the economy and raise living standards.

TALKS SOUGHT

Dawei will include an $8 billion deep-sea port, an oil refinery and a petrochemical factory in a project scheduled to be developed in three phases from 2010 to 2019. It is located in the Tanintharyi region of southern Myanmar on the Indian Ocean, 350 km (217 miles) west of Bangkok.

Thun Reansuwan, first executive vice-president at Siam Commercial Bank, the financial adviser for Dawei, said further elaboration of the project was needed.

"If the government is concerned about the environment, we need to discuss and understand why coal-fired power plants were proposed. If they decide to use other fuel, we have to think about electricity prices," Thun said.

Shares in Italian-Thai, Thailand's biggest building contractor, were down 0.6 percent at 0715 GMT while shares in Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, another Thai firm with a stake in the power plant, were flat. Bangkok's main stock market index was up 0.7 percent.

Under a deal signed last November, Ratchaburi would have a 30 percent stake in the power project, while Italian-Thai would have the other 70 percent.

International investment in resource-rich Myanmar has been limited until now because of sanctions imposed by the West for human rights abuses under the former military regime.

Asian countries such as China, India and Thailand have moved fast to snap up deals while the sanctions keep firms from Europe and the United States on the sidelines.

Last week, Myanmar awarded 10 onshore oil and gas blocks in its biggest energy tender in years, mostly to Asian companies, including Malaysia's Petronas and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.

Delhi-based Jubilant Energy said on Tuesday it had been awarded one block and expected to invest $70 million to $80 million initially.

British Foreign Secretary William Hague, on a landmark visit last week, said Western investors would only have confidence in Myanmar if its government pushed ahead with political reforms, released all political prisoners and put an end to ethnic conflicts.

Joseph Cheng, a political scientist at Hong Kong University, said the suspension of the Dawei plant could reflect disunity in a government in which reformers wanted rapprochement with the outside world but hardliners wanted to maintain tight control over the country.

"There are difference in the regime between liberals and the old guard about the extent of its openness in terms of the economy and politics," he said. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon and Khettiya Jittapong in Bangkok; Additional reporting by Pisit Changplayngam and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould)