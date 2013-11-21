* Dawei plans overhauled to attract investors
* Japanese companies seen as likely contenders
* Italian-Thai loses concession, awaits reimbursement
(Adds details throughout)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Nov 21 Thailand and Myanmar seized
control on Thursday of the multi-billion dollar Dawei special
economic zone from Italian Thai Development Pcl to
rescue the floundering project and convince foreign investors to
finally come on board.
The takeover of the strategically located complex, billed as
a gateway for trade with Southeast Asia, follows years of delays
that have been blamed largely on the Thai firm's failure to
secure private investment and agree on a power source for the
250 sq km (100 sq mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical and heavy
industry hub.
"If ITD continues, it's impossible for new investors to come
in," Set Aung, a former economist and now a deputy central bank
governor in Myanmar, said during a meeting of Thai and Myanmar
officials in Bangkok on Thursday.
The sidelining of ITD could pave the way for the involvement
of Japanese industrial and hi-tech firms long established in
neighbouring Thailand and who are fast taking advantage of
investment opportunities in Myanmar since its new government
introduced a raft of liberal reforms two years ago.
Set Aung told Reuters that Japanese companies had expressed
interest in Dawei during talks a day earlier and would most
likely announce their intentions next month in Tokyo when Dawei
was due to be discussed on the sidelines of a regional meeting.
He said the focus was on getting the basic infrastructure in
place in Dawei to attract Japanese firms.
That meant stripping ITD, Thailand's largest construction
group, of its 75-year concession to lead the project and hiring
an international firm to carry out due diligence on work it has
already started. That should be completed by May 2014 and ITD
would be reimbursed for the work so far, the officials agreed at
the meeting on Thursday.
ITD President Premchai Karnasuta said the company, which was
granted the concession in the 1990s under a deal with Myanmar's
then ruling military, welcomed plans to overhaul and inject
foreign capital into Dawei.
"Our concession right has gone...but we still have the right
to join auctions in several projects," Premchai said, adding
that ITD has invested around 6 billion baht ($189 million) in
Dawei and it expects full reimbursement plus interest.
PRIME LOCATION
Located along the Thai-Myanmar peninsular with highway links
to industry hubs near Bangkok and along its eastern seaboard,
Dawei is arguably Southeast Asia's most ambitious industrial
zone and a potential boon for firms relying on the transport of
goods around the cumbersome Malacca Strait, the world busiest
shipping lane.
Initial proposals included an $8 billion deep-sea port, a
refinery, gas and coal power plants and steel mills. All these
plans are set to be reviewed under any new agreement.
"We will bring a new project management company on board,"
Thai Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Boonsongpaisan said. "The
next step is to find a new investor for phase one which includes
roads, two small ports and light industries."
Government involvement in Dawei is likely to boost Japan's
confidence in a project that faces problems ranging from a lack
of basic infrastructure to conflicting information on power
supply, funding, costs and planned facilities.
Dawei's story stands in stark contrast to that of the
2,400-hectare (5,900-acre) Thilawa economic zone near Myanmar's
biggest city, Yangon, which is moving ahead quickly following
the establishment of a Myanmar-Japan joint venture involving
Mitsubishi Corp Marubeni Corp and Sumitomo
Corp as well as Japanese state support.
Japanese companies have enjoyed smooth ties with both
Thailand and Myanmar. Japan is Thailand's biggest foreign
investor through its manufacturing bases for the likes of Honda
and Toyota. Japan has also moved into Myanmar
to work in sectors ranging from infrastructure to information
technology, heavy industry and the stock market.
Masaki Takahara, head of the Japan External Trade
Organisation in Myanmar, said Japanese firms were hesitant about
ITD's leadership and now would be drawn to Dawei once basic
infrastructure was ready.
"I know a lot of Japanese companies will be interested in
entering into Dawei," he told Reuters. "I really support the
development of this area. It's a beneficial project for the
entire ASEAN" area.
