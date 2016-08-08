(For more on Asia's drug problem, click on )
By Andrew R.C. Marshall
TAMU, Myanmar, Aug 9 Five years ago, when cold
pills first trickled across Myanmar's untamed border with India,
many local officials were baffled. Where was this medicine
going, and why were smugglers so interested in it?
Today, the cross-border trickle has become a torrent and
everyone knows why the Indian-made pills are so valuable:
they are bound for secret laboratories in lawless eastern
Myanmar that churn out most of mainland Southeast Asia's
methamphetamine, or "meth".
Cold pills contain pseudoephedrine, the main ingredient of
meth, a highly addictive drug whose ever-soaring popularity is
rattling governments across Asia.
In recent months the Philippines has elected a president on
a platform of harsh action against drug dealers, Indonesia has
resumed executions of drug traffickers after a year-long hiatus
and Thailand is wrestling with a soaring prison population.
Myanmar's current boom in meth production would be
impossible without a recent surge in pseudoephedrine smuggled
from India's huge and ill-regulated pharmaceuticals sector, say
police and narcotics experts.
The uninterrupted flow of the drug is highlighting a
disconnect between countries in tackling a meth epidemic that
the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) calls
Asia's "number one drug threat".
"It's big, big business," said Ye Htut, a former advisor to
Myanmar's ex-President Thein Sein. He attributed a property boom
in Kalay, the largest town in this otherwise impoverished
region, to the profits made from smuggling pseudoephedrine.
Meth is sold in pill form as "ya ba", a Thai name meaning
"crazy medicine", or as a more potent, crystalline substance
known as "crystal meth", "ice" or "shabu".
Each Indian cold pill can make one "ya ba" and costs only a
few cents to produce. By the time it has crossed the border and
reached Mandalay - Myanmar's northern capital and a major
smuggling hub - the pill's value has increased roughly tenfold.
Across mainland Southeast Asia, the UNODC estimates the meth
trade was worth about $15 billion in 2013.
CROSS-BORDER ROUTE
The rugged and ethnically diverse region straddling the
Indian border ranks among Myanmar's poorest, with no industry
and modest infrastructure. Its main road is a two-lane highway
linked by rickety bridges and plied by ox carts.
It is here that Myanmar police have been finding thousands
of the cold pills, hidden in rice sacks, packed into truck
chassis or spilling from the luggage of cross-border bus
passengers.
In one bust here in mid-June, police intercepted a car
carrying more than 60 kg (130 lbs) of Indian pseudoephedrine -
enough to make more than a million "ya ba" pills.
Global demand for methamphetamine has created "new precursor
chemical entrepreneurs in India", said the U.S. State Department
in a 2015 report. Experts believe many criminals who once
smuggled drugs now prefer precursors, which offer high profits
but much lighter penalties.
Myanmar police say China is also a major supplier of
pseudoephedrine. But with tighter controls there, and with
greater demand for the chemical as meth use booms, drug
producers have increasingly turned to India.
Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance in India requiring
all handlers to register with the authorities. In practice, the
trade is poorly monitored, with Indian officials complaining of
weak intelligence-sharing between government agencies and rare
prosecutions of offenders.
Raw pseudoephedrine is made in a handful of Indian
factories, then moved through a network of wholesalers, drug
makers, distributors and drugstores. It gets pilfered at every
point along the way, say experts.
In a statement to Reuters, India's Narcotics Control Bureau
(NCB) said seizures had dropped after the country's narcotics
laws were changed in 2013 to define pseudoephedrine as
controlled.
And indeed, police in Kalay and Tamu, Myanmar's two main
districts bordering India, seized only 400 kg of pseudoephedrine
last year, down from more than 3.5 tons in 2013.
But that may well be because smugglers have found novel ways
to avoid detection.
"It's highly likely that traffickers have just shifted
approach," said Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's Asia-Pacific head.
Tamu district alone had more than 80 unofficial crossing
points along its 125-km (80-mile) border with India, said
Douglas, making it almost impossible to monitor.
The Indian Embassy in Yangon did not respond to a request
for comment on the problem.
DRUG PROBLEM
Already the world's second-largest producer, after
Afghanistan, of opium and its derivative heroin, Myanmar is now
also reporting record-breaking seizures of meth. In May, police
intercepted a truck in northern Myanmar carrying 21 million ya
ba pills worth an estimated $35 million.
The booming drugs trade poses a challenge to the fledgling
government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Rapid urbanization in the commercial capital Yangon is
creating the kind of slums that have fuelled the increase in
meth abuse in countries such as Thailand and the Philippines.
Health experts are braced for an explosion in domestic meth use.
Meanwhile, police in Mandalay, a transit point between the
western frontier with India and the rebel-dominated eastern
borderlands, say they are still making record seizures of
Indian-made pseudoephedrine.
Greater regional integration, aided by Indian and Myanmar
road-building programmes, promised to boost both trade and
trafficking, said the UNODC's Douglas.
"India and Myanmar are cooperating to some extent but
they're not doing a lot of joint operations or
intelligence-sharing," he said.
Myanmar police said most large drug and precursor shipments
were smuggled through Moreh, the Indian border town opposite
Tamu. They have arrested scores of couriers or "mules", but said
they needed India's help to arrest the ringleaders.
An Indian man suspected of arranging a large pseudoephedrine
shipment in 2013 sought refuge on the other side of the border,
said Tamu police chief Major Soe Naing.
"Cooperation with India is quite weak so we haven't been
able to catch him," he said.
The NCB said Myanmar had not presented evidence that
smuggling kingpins were hiding in India, or even that the
pseudoephedrine it had seized was Indian-made.
"It is coming from other countries too," said a top NCB
official, who asked not to be named because he wasn't authorised
to speak to journalists.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Krista Mahr in New
Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)