By Hnin Yadana Zaw
BAWLAKHE, Myanmar, Sept 11 A close ally of
Myanmar President Thein Sein has backed projects worth tens of
thousands of dollars in his constituency, including satellite
dishes, water distribution and a soccer competition ahead of
Nov. 8 elections, villagers and local campaign staff said.
Soe Thein's largesse in Bawlakhe, a remote town in the
eastern state of Kayah, may help him to secure his seat in a
vote the political opposition is expected to win easily.
The powerful author of Myanmar's economic reforms is
contesting a seat in the upper house of parliament, and Bawlakhe
is seen as one of the few places the ruling Union Solidarity and
Development Party (USDP) and its allies has a chance of winning.
It has few voters and many of them are members of the
military stationed in barracks in the town.
In fact, Soe Thein is running independently, after his
request to stand in Bawlakhe was rejected by the former party
chairman who has since been sacked by the president, partly for
snubbing Soe Thein.
Rather than contest a constituency for the USDP elsewhere in
Myanmar with little chance of winning, Soe Thein decided to
stand as an independent in Bawlakhe. He remains an active
presidential minister, a powerful member of the establishment
and one of the president's closest allies.
"If the villagers asked for water, he would make wells,"
said Win Moe, a local resident who was asked by Soe Thein's team
to help distribute handouts. "He donated satellite dishes to the
villages," the 40-year-old told Reuters.
"When I went with his team, we donated more than 570
satellite dishes and many solar-powered lamps. Soe Thein also
paid for a year's (TV) subscription for every satellite," added
Win Moe, who received a dish and a solar-powered lamp.
Soe Thein has done nothing wrong by supporting the spending
in Bawlakhe, the local election commission and President's
Office said, when asked about the projects.
"The distribution of these satellite dishes has nothing to
do with Soe Thein's election campaign," said Zaw Htay, a senior
official from the President's Office.
"Being a member of the cabinet, he did it on behalf of the
government as a part of the government's development scheme in
far-flung areas."
Zaw Htay added that the money for the projects came from
companies and individual donations.
Kyaw San Win, assistant director at the Union Election
Commission in Kayah, said the "donations" did not occur during
the election campaign, and Soe Thein had not broken any rules.
"No candidate so far has broken any rules of the UEC in
Kayah State."
SOCCER CUP
Any suggestion that Soe Thein sought to influence voters
with generous handouts could prove an embarrassment for Thein
Sein and the USDP and a boost for opposition leader Aung San Suu
Kyi as she tours Kayah state.
She drew attention to the recent spending during a speech in
Bawlakhe late on Thursday.
"In some places, there are bribes being given out to
villagers. On my way here, I saw new electric pillars; it's the
usual thing when the election comes nearer, the people who want
votes always do that kind of thing.
"That's why I'm saying 'no' to the short-term vision. We
have to think about the long-term."
She flew in to campaign in Kayah this week in a direct
challenge to an establishment she hopes to eclipse in the
country's first general election since strict military rule
ended in 2011.
Suu Kyi has declared her National League for Democracy's
(NLD) ambition to win all of the contested seats.
Sai Gyi, chairman of the NLD's chapter in Bawlakhe, a town
of 8-10,000 people with no mobile or internet coverage, said Soe
Thein's team donated 74 solar-powered lamps to a nearby village
of some 100 houses in July among other gifts, and held a soccer
tournament titled The Soe Thein Cup with a top prize of $2,300.
The water distribution project, also named after Soe Thein,
is worth around $78,000, Say Gyi added.
The USDP won every constituency in Kayah state in 2010, but
those elections were rigged in favour of the party.
This time around, some residents of Bawlakhe welcomed the
investment.
"He (Soe Thein) asked us if we wanted Skynet (satellite
dishes), we said yes and he gave them to us," said a teacher,
who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
"Here, people are not educated, they are simple and honest.
They have never received that kind of donation from anyone."
