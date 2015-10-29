* Opposition NLD dominates independent media coverage
* Bias threatens election billing as free and fair
* Sharp contrast to state-controlled coverage in 1990
By Sui-Lee Wee
YANGON, Oct 29 Anyone reading Myanmar's
independent media ahead of next month's historic election might
be unaware over 90 political parties are competing, as online
platforms and newspapers are plastered with the image of one
candidate - Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Just five years ago, newspapers that reported on or
published pictures of pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi were
penalised by the ruling military junta. Suu Kyi was freed by the
junta in 2010 after house arrest for 15 of the previous 21
years.
The change in coverage has been so dramatic since junta-era
media controls were relaxed in 2011 that one international media
watchdog said the pro-Suu Kyi bias threatened the status of what
has been billed as the first free and fair election in the
country for 25 years.
"Until and unless there is a free and fair media, we cannot
have free and fair elections and a free and fair government
too," said Ma Thida, president of the Myanmar branch for media
watchdog PEN International, when asked about the impact of the
pro-Suu Kyi media bias on the vote.
At 7Day News, one of Myanmar's best-selling newspapers, Suu
Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party dominate
coverage. An analysis of 100 Facebook posts from the last week
provided by 7Day News showed 19 posts on the NLD and four on the
governing Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).
"The public interest is with the NLD," editor-in-chief
Thaung Su Nyein told Reuters. "If you're writing about another
party, no one wants to read that, so they flip it over."
State-run television and print media however continue to
dedicate most of their coverage to President Thein Sein.
Suu Kyi's rock-star status in the private media contrasts
with coverage ahead of the 1990 election, when all media was
state-run and toed a pro-government line, and Suu Kyi was under
house arrest and unable to campaign.
The NLD won with a landslide despite the restrictions, but
the military ignored the result of the vote.
Now, journalists in Myanmar will cover the Nov. 8 election
with few restrictions and many make no secret of their support
for the democracy icon. Some address her as "Mother Suu".
"I love her. To write anything critical or negative about
her, I have to think very carefully," said Naw Ko Ko, a politics
writer for newspaper The Voice.
If the NLD wins the vote, as is widely expected, Suu Kyi has
said she plans to lead the next government, even though the
constitution drafted by the military bars her from becoming
president.
The campaigns of other opposition parties, as well as that
of the ruling USDP, have been given short shrift in the
independent press. The USDP did not respond to a request for
comment.
The ruling party is comprised largely of former military
officers and was created from a social movement established by
the former junta.
The bias toward the NLD reflects the fact that the election
"is a revolution for most people - this is the chance to throw
away these guys, to kick them out," said Thiha Saw, president of
the Myanmar Journalists Association.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin, Aung Hla Tun and
Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Simon Webb and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)