YANGON Oct 16 Rights groups on Friday condemned this week's arrests of two activists in Myanmar who had mocked the army, warning that an escalating crackdown against free speech ahead of elections could derail hopes for the country's democratic transition.

The elections on Nov. 8 are seen as a test of the country's transition from military rule. After ruling for 49 years, the military in 2011 established a semi-civilian government, freed hundreds of political prisoners and opened up the economy.

Peace activist Patrick Kum Jaa Lee was arrested on Wednesday in Yangon for a Facebook post showing someone stepping on a photo of Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, UK-based rights group Amnesty International said.

Prominent activist Lahpai Seng Raw said Patrick's wife, May Sabe Phyu, had told her about the arrest by email, saying Patrick had been arrested because he had shared the photo on Facebook. May Sabe Phyu could not be reached by phone.

On Monday, Chaw Sandi Tun was arrested for a Facebook post pointing out that opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was wearing clothes of a colour similar to those of the army, and in particular General Min Aung Hlaing, according to Amnesty.

Amnesty and Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights advocacy group, said these were two of the first cases in Myanmar where people have been detained for social media posts.

David Scott Mathieson, a researcher on Myanmar for Human Rights Watch, called the crackdown an "escalation", saying the military has reverted to its previous practice of arresting and intimidating activists.

"This should make it clear to everyone that the military is not open for jokes any more," Mathieson said. "You thought they were reforming, you thought they were playing nice, and they have shown they are not in the mood for that."

Officials from Myanmar's government were not immediately available for comment.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department urged Myanmar to release the activists immediately, saying the use of laws "to restrict freedom of expression directly contradicts democratic principles and the government's own stated commitment to promote political reform and respect human rights".

Nay Phone Latt, an influential free speech advocate who is running as a candidate for Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, said the arrests were likely to chill free expression on the Internet.

"The current government said we are in a democratic society, but it's not true," he said. "From these cases, we can clearly see that we cannot touch the military." (Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Nick Macfie)