BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
(Corrects headline to show blocks are onshore, not offshore)
YANGON Oct 11 Italy's Eni, India's ONGC Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas were among the winners of contracts for 16 onshore energy blocks in Myanmar, an energy ministry official said on Friday.
Thirteen of the 16 contracts were production sharing deals and the rest were petroleum recovery contracts, said the official, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Eni, Petronas, ONGC, Pakistan's Petroleum Exploration (PVT) and Canada's Pacific Hunt Energy Corp each won contracts to operate two blocks, according to a list of the winners seen by Reuters.
For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval from the country's investment commission, the official added. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
NEW YORK, March 7 Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $892 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, the company said on Tuesday.
WUERZBURG, Germany, March 7 A German court rejected a temporary injunction against Facebook on Tuesday in a case brought by a Syrian refugee who sued the social networking site for failing to remove faked posts linking him to crimes and militant attacks.