YANGON Oct 11 Italy's Eni, India's ONGC Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas were among the winners of contracts for 16 onshore energy blocks in Myanmar, an energy ministry official said on Friday.

Thirteen of the 16 contracts were production sharing deals and the rest were petroleum recovery contracts, said the official, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Eni, Petronas, ONGC, Pakistan's Petroleum Exploration (PVT) and Canada's Pacific Hunt Energy Corp each won contracts to operate two blocks, according to a list of the winners seen by Reuters.

For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval from the country's investment commission, the official added. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)