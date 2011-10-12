* Myanmar frees at least 300 political prisoners

* EU has called for release of all political prisoners

* EU will review sanctions based on government actions

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 The European Union welcomed Myanmar's freeing of political prisoners on Wednesday but said it would judge the move based on how many were eventually released.

Myanmar freed at least 300 political prisoners including several prominent dissidents on Wednesday, as one of the world's most reclusive states begins to open up after half a century of authoritarian rule.

The release came after Myanmar announced a general amnesty for 6,359 prisoners for reasons such as their health and conduct. But as many as 2,000 political prisoners remain behind bars, according to international estimates.

"We are checking to see how many political prisoners will be among those released," said Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

"We hope this is another step in the right direction. We will assess the size of the step depending on numbers released."

She said the EU had called for the release of "all those detained for their political convictions" and would judge the government by its deeds and review EU sanctions against Myanmar based on that assessment.

The EU will also check on specific cases, such as those involving prisoners who were old, sick or had been held for a long time.

The EU maintains sanctions on nearly 100 entities, most of them in the timber and logging, mining and precious stones sectors.

However, Myanmar's oil sector, in which French firm Total SA is a significant investor, is not covered by a specific investment ban.

An EU official said he did not detect any rush towards lifting sanctions.

"While we have left open the possibility of a review, we are only scheduled to come back to this issue next April," he said.

The EU slightly relaxed sanctions on Myanmar this April by suspending the application of travel bans and assets freezes on 24 civilian government officials to encourage moves towards reform.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking to Reuters after Myanmar announced the amnestry plan, said she was encouraged by "promising signals" of reform but that it was too early to announce any steps Washington might take in response. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)