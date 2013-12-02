YANGON Dec 3 Yangon General Hospital was once
the jewel in the crown of one of Southeast Asia's best
healthcare systems.
These days, hundreds of patients are forced to sleep in
corridors of the hulking, colonial-era red-brick building, dogs
doze on the floor of the emergency ward and garbage is piled in
corners.
It is a scene that Myanmar's reformist government hopes to
change as it ratchets up spending on the sector and seeks
foreign investment to revive one of Asia's sickest healthcare
systems.
Several leading regional healthcare companies are already
operating in Myanmar and others plan to enter soon, seeing huge
potential in the country's underserved population of about 60
million people.
Attracting foreign investment is part of an overhaul of the
healthcare system by the quasi-civilian government that took
over from the army in 2011. The administration of President
Thein Sein has cut military spending and raised healthcare
funding to 3 percent of government spending this fiscal year to
March 31, from 1 percent the previous year.
As with many sectors, however, private firms say they are
being held back by uncertainty over rules for foreign investors.
The health ministry is drawing up regulations for foreign
hospital operators to open facilities in Myanmar independently
or through joint ventures, said a senior ministry official, who
requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.
PRIVATE INVESTMENT
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Thailand's
largest private hospital group, sees Myanmar as the company's
"first priority for foreign investment", said Chief Operating
Officer Chatree Duangnet.
But Duangnet added that the company was waiting for the
government to make the investment laws clearer.
Amiruddin Abdul Satar, president of Kuala Lumpur-listed
hospitals operator KPJ Healthcare Bhd, told Reuters
his company was involved in the management of one hospital
already and the government had invited them to expand. The
company declined to give further details or reveal the amount of
its planned investment.
Singapore healthcare provider AsiaMedic Ltd said
in a June statement it had signed an initial joint venture
agreement with Five Oceans Service Co Ltd, a Myanmar company, to
invest at least $3 million to set up diagnostic scanners in two
hospitals in the northern city of Mandalay.
Patients in Myanmar currently have to travel to cities such
as Bangkok and Singapore for scans.
A spokesperson for AsiaMedic told Reuters on Nov. 5 that the
companies had yet to sign a definitive agreement.
The role private companies will play in the healthcare
system remains to be determined, said Hnin Hnin Pyne, a senior
human development specialist with the World Bank who is working
with the government on healthcare reform.
"How is this going to benefit the poor? For me that is a
massive question," she said, adding that the government has set
a goal to provide health coverage to all citizens by 2030.
At a Nov. 25 meeting in the capital, Naypyitaw, Health
Minister Pe Thet Khin said cooperation between the government
and private sector would be key in achieving universal coverage,
the state-run New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.
Hnin Hnin Pyne said the government was still deciding
whether healthcare will be free or subsidized.
"DRASTIC IMPROVEMENT"
The healthcare system wasted away during decades of neglect
under military rule, so that currently the high price is beyond
the means of many in one of Asia's poorest countries, while
those who can afford it often seek treatment overseas.
When Aung Myint, 67, was diagnosed with liver cancer in
2005, he went to Thailand rather than be operated on in Myanmar,
where a family member had died of tetanus after undergoing a
minor operation.
"It was my two sons, both of them doctors, who insisted I
shouldn't receive the treatments here," he said.
In 2000, during the dark days of dictatorship, the World
Health Organization ranked Myanmar second-last out of 191
countries surveyed for "overall health system performance".
By the 2009/2010 fiscal year, patients in Myanmar had to
cover 81 percent of their healthcare costs themselves, the
highest of any country in Asia, according to World Bank data.
That compared with 56 percent in Vietnam, 40 percent in Laos, 14
percent in Thailand and 35 percent in China.
"Now, because public spending has gone up, out-of-pocket is
around 60 percent," said Hnin Hnin Pyne. "That doesn't mean it's
not a problem."
Tha Hla Shwe, who became president of the Myanmar Red Cross
Society in 2004 after working in the public health system since
1966, said the increased spending was already paying dividends.
"Lately, I would say it's improving quite drastically," he said.
Aung Myint Lwin, the senior administrator of Yankin
Children's Hospital in Yangon, said increased funding has meant
his 550-bed hospital can now supply drugs free of charge to
patients who can't afford to pay.
He said he hoped the hospital would one day be able to
provide free medical care to every child who visits the
hospital.
"That is our dream," said Aung Myint Lwin. "In the near
future I believe the dream will become true."
(Additional reporting by Minzayar Oo and Aung Hla Tun in
YANGON, Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR, Eveline Danubrata in
SINGAPORE, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Alex
Richardson)