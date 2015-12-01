LONDON, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shortly after
Cho's husband passed away at his parent's home his family called
to tell her he had died of AIDS and said she should get tested.
Cho vividly remembers rushing to a clinic in the sweltering
heat to get a blood test. She breathed a sigh of relief when it
came out negative.
But then she started losing weight and began falling ill
more often. In September, the former market stallholder went for
another HIV test. It was positive.
"As soon as I found out I had HIV, I felt really sad as well
as upset," the 43-year-old said, wiping tears from her cheeks.
Within two days, she had admitted herself to a clinic and
hospice for HIV patients founded by a member of parliament from
the National League for Democracy (NLD). Her family, who live in
the impoverished Hlaing Thar Yar township in Myanmar's main city
Yangon, did not want her to live with them.
Although the virus cannot be transmitted by day-to-day
contact, they feared she would infect her younger sister's
child. They support her financially, but would rather she never
came home, said Cho, whose name has been changed to protect her
identity.
"My 21-year-old daughter has not come to visit me once since
I arrived here, but at least she speaks to me on the phone, so
it's not bad," she told Myanmar Now, an independent news service
supported by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The hospice is home to nearly 300 patients, many with
similar stories of rejection.
Myanmar has one of the highest rates of HIV infection in
Asia. Under reforms by a semi-civilian government since 2011,
access to medication has improved compared to a few years ago
when cash-strapped clinics had to turn patients away.
Some 210,000 people in Myanmar live with HIV/AIDS, of whom
around 160,000 need life-saving antiretroviral treatment (ART)
based on World Health Organization guidelines, according to aid
agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).
There is no official data on the proportion of patients with
access to ART. MSF, long the main provider of HIV treatment in
the Southeast Asian nation, says it currently gives ART to
35,000 HIV patients. Treatment is also becoming available at
more state hospitals.
"Now you can get ART in government-run hospitals in many
states and regions," MSF doctor Soe Yadanar said ahead of World
AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
Yet the stigma faced by people living with HIV lingers.
SHUNNED
Ignorance and fear surrounding the HIV virus which causes
AIDS are among the many challenges that will face Myanmar's new
government, elected on Nov. 8, in overhauling a neglected health
system and changing attitudes fed by misinformation and a
conservative culture.
A 48-year-old mother from Ayeyarwady Region has a similar
tale to Cho. She says her community shunned her family when
their HIV status came to light three years ago.
"Since I got HIV, nobody asked me to work at their homes any
more," said the woman, a labourer who looks much older than her
years.
She and her five-year-old son, also HIV positive, survive on
fruits and vegetables from their garden.
"Without a job, we don't have money. Sometimes it's really
difficult to find food," she said.
Like Cho, the woman only discovered she and her son had HIV
after her husband died and a friend who was worried about her
health took her to a clinic.
The boy has little idea of his condition except that he
needs to take regular medication, his mother said. But his
friends at kindergarten seem to know.
"My friends never ask me to join them when they're playing.
They stop playing if I'm included," he said.
MSF's Soe Yadanar said much of the stigma is linked to a
lack of knowledge about HIV, and poor families not having anyone
to care for people living with HIV.
"We've seen cases where if someone looking after a patient
with HIV dies while the patient is unwell, other people don't
want to take care of the person with HIV anymore," she said.
Soe Yadanar added that while access to ART is becoming
easier, there are still challenges in delivering treatment
because of a shortage of staff, particularly doctors.
For Cho, who is now on ART, taking care of her health and
diet is her main focus. But she has no illusions that her family
will ever accept her again.
"My daughter is worried that if she gets married, her
husband would use my condition against her," she said.
"So I think I'm going to spend whatever time that is left of
my life in this hospice."
(Editing by Ros Russell and Emma Batha )