By Jared Ferrie
YANGON, Nov 19 Myanmar is set to wrest control
of its Dawei industrial complex from Thai company Italian Thai
Development over its failure to attract investors to a
strategically located, multi-billion dollar project tipped as a
game-changer for regional trade.
According to two sources involved in the Dawei Special
Economic Zone (SEZ), plans have been overhauled to inject
foreign capital and expertise to revive what is arguably
Southeast Asia's most ambitious industrial zone - a 250 sq km
(100 sq mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical and heavy industry
hub on the slim peninsular separating the Pacific and Indian
Oceans.
The project's leader, ITD, and firms it had agreed contracts
with, have been told to cease activities at Dawei to undergo due
diligence by international auditors to create "better modality",
said a senior Myanmar government official.
The review of a project that was for years stuck in a
quagmire could be a significant boost to swelling Japanese
industrial interests in the region, which include numerous deals
with Myanmar's pro-business, quasi-civilian government and long
established automobile and high-tech manufacturing plants in
neighbouring Thailand, led by firms like Honda, Toyota
, Canon Inc and Toshiba.
The planned complex, which will include a steel mill,
refinery and power plant, will be linked by highway to Bangkok
and Thailand's eastern seaboard industrial zone.
That will mean Dawei could serve as an industry and trade
gateway to Southeast Asia's markets, bypassing the Malacca
Straits, the world's busiest shipping lane.
Myanmar would ask for Japanese and Thai government support
to appoint companies to carry out a revised plan for the first
stage of Dawei, including a small port and access roads, setting
up a water supply system and small gas-fired power plant "as
quickly as possible", the government source said, adding it had
yet to be agreed which firms would be involved.
The second stage would involve international tenders for the
bigger projects, including the deep-sea port, and the building
of a bigger power plant, which could be coal-fired.
JUNTA'S DEAL DITCHED?
It had also yet to be determined what role ITD, Thailand's
biggest construction company, would play in a project for which
it was granted a 75-year concession under a deal struck in the
1990s with Myanmar's then military government, which ceded power
in 2011.
"We're trying to figure out a different model where ITD is
going to be involved as well as other investors. We're talking
about billions of dollars, how can one company be able to
develop all these projects?", the source said.
A Myanmar delegation was due to meet Thai and Japanese
government officials in Bangkok from Wednesday. Thailand's
commerce minister said the gathering would see ITD relieved of
its lead role and reimbursed for costs incurred.
"The meeting's agenda also includes termination of ITD's
contract in terms of the company's role as Dawei project
manager," the minister, Niwatthamrong Boonsongpaisan, told
reporters.
"Myanmar wants to open up this project to other parties and
involve international companies and governments in the other
phases of Dawei's construction and wants to ensure the project's
transparency."
Myanmar's move on Dawei comes amid a series of liberal
economic reforms to attract jobs and investment to one of Asia's
poorest states. A year ago, it asked for Thai support for the
project and the government pledged financing from Thai banks,
including Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank
.
Investors have expressed reluctance to commit to Dawei
because of reservations over the leadership of ITD, which was
dealt a blow last year when Max Myanmar, owned by local
construction and banking tycoon Zaw Zaw, announced it would
divest its 20 percent stake. Myanmar's government has until now
had a hands-off approach to Dawei and ITD has struggled to find
private investors.
Despite being hailed by ITD as "the new global gateway of
Indochina", with an estimated $50 billion value within the next
decade, the project has been fraught with difficulties from the
outset, including finding a power source amid concern about
pollution from a proposed 4,000 megawatt coal-fired plant that
Myanmar's government rejected.
A finance industry source in Bangkok with close knowledge of
the deal told Reuters ITD would most likely back out of the
broader Dawei plan due to a lack of funds but would stay on as
the main contractor for infrastructure. ITD officials did not
respond to requests for information.
Myanmar's decision to overhaul the plan follows rapid
progress with its 2,400-hectare (5,900-acre) Thilawa economic
zone near the biggest city, Yangon, to be run by a Myanmar-Japan
joint venture involving Mitsubishi Corp, Marubeni Corp
and Sumitomo Corp, with Japanese government
support.
Edwin Vanderbruggen, a Yangon-based business lawyer with the
law firm of VDB Loi, said the new approach to Dawei would be
more efficient and financially secure as big players would be
involved, especially those from Japan.
"It's too large to be a single-purpose, Thailand-oriented
project. This is on a Southeast Asia scale so its better to
broaden the base," he said.
"There's been a lot of progress made. The regulatory
framework has changed, the perception of the country has
changed. It has improved. Maybe that's why they want to reboot
it."
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Khettiya
Jittapong and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in Bangkok; Writing by Martin
Petty; Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel)