THILAWA, Myanmar May 8 From the banks of the
Yangon River rises Myanmar's great economic hope, a $1.5 billion
manufacturing complex designed to lure investment and help the
impoverished country compete in the global marketplace.
The first phase of the 2,400-hectare (5900-acre) Thilawa
Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an hour from the commercial capital
Yangon, is only months away from completion, and plans to host
some 100 factories employing 50,000 people are being
fast-tracked.
Corruption, sanctions and scant investment under a
half-century of military dictatorship has left Myanmar with a
labour surplus, and the reformist government is hoping to
capitalise on its workforce to give it a competitive edge.
A diverse range of manufacturers from Suzuki Motor Corp
to a soft toys factory called "Cute Myanmar" are
getting ready to set up at Thilawa.
The project is being driven by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
, Marubeni Corp and Sumitomo Corp,
with the backing of the four-year-old government.
"The Myanmar government is serious," said Takashi Yanai,
president of Myanmar-Japan Thilawa Development (MJTD), which has
a 49 percent stake in the SEZ. "They want to change the old
style."
That style helped fill the pockets of generals but scared
off investors, who watched Myanmar's economy wilt while
neighbours China, India and Thailand grew apace.
Now, managed by a semi-civilian government, Myanmar has one
of the world's fastest growing economies.
Developers hope the Thilawa project will provide a further
boost to foreign direct investment, which last fiscal year
amounted to $8.1 billion - about 25 times the $329.6 million
received in 2009/2010 before the military ceded power.
Myanmar has two other SEZs on the way, in Dawai, a southern
port complex abutting Thailand and Kyaukpyu on its west coast at
the Bay of Bengal.
But the government has made Thilawa the top priority. New
roads have been built, investment permits have been issued in as
little as three weeks, and there a plans to expand a nearby
port. Of the 41 firms that have so far signed up, 21 are from
Japan.
The SEZ is currently connected to Myanmar's notoriously
unreliable power grid, but the government has pledged to build a
50 megawatt power plant nearby. Sumitomo announced last month it
had won a contract to build the 5 billion yen ($41.59 million)
gas-fired plant, and it will be fully operational by July 2016.
"Thilawa is very important ... it will become the symbol
that attracts foreign investment," said Tanaka Akihiko,
president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
CHEAP LABOUR
Koyo Radiator Company, a unit of Japanese-owned Koyo Group,
chose Thilawa due to rising costs at its affiliate plants in
nearby countries.
"Labour costs in both Indonesia and China have dramatically
increased, which has resulted in a tough situation in terms of
company profit margins," said Takuma Ejiri, managing director of
Koyorad Myanmar, a member of the Koyo Group.
Aware of the cost-saving advantages presented by its
workforce, the government must balance cheap labour against fair
pay.
The head of parliament has recommended the civil servant
minimum of 3,000 kyat ($2.75) per day be the standard for
industry also. That would compare with about $9.14 in Thailand
and $6.35 in Vietnam.
But the zone has its critics. Mekong Watch, a Tokyo-based
watchdog that scrutinises regional investments, says villagers
have been displaced without adequate compensation.
Kyaw Naing Oo was among those relocated to a small community
nearby that residents call Japan New Quarter. He was given a
small amount of money and a wooden house on a 25 by 50-foot plot
of land in return for his two acres of farmland. He hopes to
work at Thilawa, which has offered training and jobs to those
who moved.
"If I get a job there it will be a better life," he said.
"But the way I feel now, I prefer the other place."
