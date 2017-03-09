* Bitter fighting between Myanmar ethnic groups, security
BEIJING/YANGON, March 9 More than 20,000 people
from Myanmar have flooded into border camps in neighbouring
China, seeking refuge from bitter fighting between ethnic groups
and security forces in the country's north, China said on
Thursday.
Thousands of people have crossed China's border in recent
months to escape the conflict, which threatens Myanmar leader
Aung San Suu Kyi's top goal of reaching peace with minorities.
This week, about 30 people were killed in an attack by
ethnic Chinese insurgents in Laukkai, the capital of Myanmar's
restive region of Kokang, about 800 km (500 miles) northeast of
the commercial hub Yangon.
China is providing humanitarian assistance while taking
steps to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border region,
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
He reiterated a call for all sides involved to "exercise
restraint and immediately cease fire" to keep clashes from
escalating.
"China supports Myanmar's peace process and hopes all sides
can use peaceful means to resolve their differences via dialogue
and consultation," Geng told a regular news briefing.
Stray shells and bullets had fallen into China territory,
injuring one Chinese person living there and causing some other
damage, he added, but did not elaborate.
Suu Kyi's nearly one-year-old government is increasingly
besieged by ethnic rebels, grappling with an alliance of
militias in Myanmar's north and a new insurgency by Rohingyas
rebelling against decades of persecution in the northwest.
In this week's attack, fighters of the predominantly ethnic
Chinese Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA)
launched a pre-dawn raid on police, military and government
sites.
Few people remain in Laukkai, which bore the brunt of the
assault, residents told Reuters, except for security forces
patrolling its deserted streets and outlying areas.
Red Cross official Saw Shwe Myint said about 60 Burmese
migrant workers from sugar cane fields were still hiding in
shelters in the city, waiting to be transferred out.
The humanitarian agency has already moved more than 1,000
workers back to safety in mainland Myanmar.
"I have been hearing gunfire and artillery fire every day,"
he said. "There's been no fighting after Monday, but clashes
continue outside of the city."
A reporter who recently visited the area broadly
corroborated this, saying fighting was most intense near the
border with China. He saw trucks taking many soldiers to the
front line.
MNDAA is a part of the Northern Alliance coalition of rebel
groups comprising one of Myanmar's most powerful militias, the
Kachin Independence Army (KIA), and two smaller groups caught in
a stand-off with the military since 2015 clashes in the region.
