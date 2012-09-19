By Aung Hla Tun
| YANGON, Sept 19
YANGON, Sept 19 A long-awaited investment law in
Myanmar is likely to be delayed until November after the
president opted to return the latest draft to parliament,
another setback for foreign firms eager to tap one of Asia's
last frontier markets.
Two sources with close knowledge of the process said the
office of President Thein Sein, which successfully lobbied
behind the scenes to soften protectionist clauses in an earlier
draft, had suggested new amendments to put before lawmakers
before he approves it.
"It will be amended at the parliament when it resumes in the
third week of October, so we can't expect it to emerge within
days," a senior government official told Reuters, requesting
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The bill has been passed repeatedly between Myanmar's
legislative and executive branches since March in a quiet battle
involving a government eager to attract foreign investment,
small- and medium-sized local businesses and established tycoons
determined to protect their monopolies, according to informed
sources.
Since most Western sanctions were suspended from April,
investors have been awaiting regulation before moving into
Myanmar, a country bordering the booming economies of India,
China and Southeast Asia and rich in oil, gas, timber and
precious stones. Also on offer are cheap labour and
opportunities in tourism, manufacturing, banking, insurance and
heavy industry.
But after two decades of bungling nationalist economic
policies that fed graft and mismanagement under military rule,
foreign companies are wary of the risk of being caught out t o
their cost, a s some were in the 1990s when Myanmar officially
became a market economy, despite sanctions on the regime.
Some multinationals have already set up in Myanmar in recent
months under existing 1988 investment legislation, including
PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola and GE, which are
working with local distribution partners. Others say they have
more to lose and want clarity before committing.
MORE FLAWS SEEN
The first draft sent to parliament in March allowing
foreigners to make 100 percent investments alarmed local
businesses. They pressed lawmakers to introduce restrictions on
the percentage of foreign ownership and a requirement for a
hefty start-up payment in 13 vaguely defined sectors.
Keen for investment to create jobs in one of Asia's poorest
states, the president's office, which is credited with driving
most of Myanmar's reforms, successfully convinced parliament to
soften those clauses late last month.
It called for maximum foreign ownership in joint-ventures in
restricted sectors to be increased from 49 percent to 50 percent
and for the scrapping of a $5 million startup requirement, which
economists say would have priced-out any smaller local partners
and favoured an existing big-business oligarchy, which includes
tycoons blacklisted by the West.
Myint Soe, chairman of the Myanmar Garment Industry
Association, told Reuters that the draft was reviewed by
businessmen, who felt the requirement for 50-50 joint-ventures
in the restricted sectors would be problematic and on Sunday
requested a more flexible approach.
"A fifty-fifty scenario would not work. It could even lead
the joint-venture to a deadlock. So far as I know no country has
this practice," he said.
"We suggested that the ratio should not be fixed but be
something mutually agreed and permitted by the Myanmar
Investment Commission."
Parts of the draft that were not expected to be changed for
foreign investments are land leases of up to 50 years, tax
holidays for the first five years and guarantees against
nationalising foreign businesses.
According to the constitution, once a draft is approved by
Myanmar's bicameral national parliament, the president has 14
days to sign off on the law before it can be promulgated.