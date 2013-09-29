UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 9 China's imports of major commodities remained robust in February, underlining the recent positive trend, but also masking a few areas of emerging concern.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.