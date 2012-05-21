TOKYO May 21 Japan will start negotiations on
an investment treaty with Myanmar on Wednesday, the trade
ministry said, as corporations around the world scramble to do
business in one of the last frontier markets in response to
encouraging political reforms.
The earliest possibility for an agreement would be a
November summit of the Association of South East Asian Nations
(ASEAN) and Japan in Cambodia, although the trade ministry said
there was no pre-set schedule.
"Since many Japanese private companies are trying to do
business with Myanmar, we want to reach the agreement as soon as
possible," a ministry official said.
Japan, which occupied Myanmar, then known as Burma, from
1942-45, will seek most-favoured-nation status, meaning Myanmar
will have to grant Japan at least as favourable conditions it
grants other nations, the official said.
The United Stated last week suspended sanctions barring U.S.
investment in Myanmar in response to political reforms in the
nation.
Myanmar's reformist, quasi-civilian government took office a
year ago and has started overhauling its economy, easing media
censorship, legalizing trade unions and protests, freeing
political prisoners and agreeing to ceasefires with ethnic
minority rebels. Nobel Peace Prize laureate and pro-democracy
leader Aung San Suu Kyi has a seat in parliament.
Analysts and experts have said there will be opportunities
for foreign companies across the industrial landscape - from
energy, mining and construction to agriculture, finance and
tourism.
Japan's move follows an announcement in April to write off
$3.7 billion debt owed by Myanmar and restart development loans.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Nick Macfie)