YANGON May 18 State-owned Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise is inviting foreign companies to form a joint-venture to improve the distribution of jet fuel around the country, a senior Myanmar government official said on Sunday.

"We've invited letters of expression of interest from interested experienced foreign partners to jointly operate jet fuel distribution in our country," a senior Energy Ministry official told Reuters.

A notice of invitation was published in newspapers on Sunday.

"Applicants must have experience in distributing jet fuel at least three international airports in three different countries," said the official who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The MPPE is the sole distributor of jet fuel in Myanmar and distributes more than 28 million Imperial gallons (127 million litres) of the fuel a year at 11 airports, including three international ones at Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw.

"We want to improve our existing distribution system in cooperation with experienced foreign partners. Frankly, we can't do this with local private companies since they lack experience in this field," the official said.

The official said a pre-qualification form was being posted on the ministry's website: www.energy.gov.mm. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Robert Birsel)