YANGON Aug 28 Four firms from Thailand and
Singapore will go through to a final round of bidding to form a
joint venture in Myanmar for distributing jet fuel with
state-owned Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise (MPPE), a
senior Energy Ministry official said.
"Singapore-based Singapore Petroleum and Puma
Energy Group Ltd and Thailand-based PTT and Bangkok
Aviation Fuel Services are the four shortlisted out of
the 13 pre-qualifiers for the final round of the bidding," the
official told Reuters, asking for anonymity since he was not a
spokesman.
"One of them will become our partner in the joint venture.
It's a bit early to say when exactly the final selection will be
carried out," he added.
MPPE is currently the sole distributor of jet fuel in the
country. Demand at the three international airports in Yangon,
Mandalay and capital Naypyitaw is expected to grow quickly as
tourist numbers climb following the end of military rule in
2011.
