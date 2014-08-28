YANGON Aug 28 Four firms from Thailand and Singapore will go through to a final round of bidding to form a joint venture in Myanmar for distributing jet fuel with state-owned Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise (MPPE), a senior Energy Ministry official said.

"Singapore-based Singapore Petroleum and Puma Energy Group Ltd and Thailand-based PTT and Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services are the four shortlisted out of the 13 pre-qualifiers for the final round of the bidding," the official told Reuters, asking for anonymity since he was not a spokesman.

"One of them will become our partner in the joint venture. It's a bit early to say when exactly the final selection will be carried out," he added.

MPPE is currently the sole distributor of jet fuel in the country. Demand at the three international airports in Yangon, Mandalay and capital Naypyitaw is expected to grow quickly as tourist numbers climb following the end of military rule in 2011. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)