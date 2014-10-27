YANGON Oct 27 Human rights groups on Monday
demanded Myanmar investigate the killing of a journalist who was
in military custody after reporting on clashes between
government and ethnic rebel forces.
Freelance journalist Par Gyi was arrested on Sept. 30 after
completing a photo assignment documenting clashes between the
military and the rebel Democratic Karen Benevolent Army and was
killed on Oct. 4, the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for
Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.
The AAPP disputed a statement released by the military,
which said Par Gyi was shot when he tried to steal a gun from a
soldier and escape after being detained because he was a member
of an ethnic Karen rebel organization.
"So far we have seen no basis for this allegation, with his
body not even being returned to his family," the AAPP said in a
statement.
The military said on Thursday that Par Gyi was an
information officer for an obscure insurgent group called the
Klohtoobaw Karen Organization, and was arrested after clashes in
eastern Mon state near the frontier with Thailand.
Various rebel groups have battled Myanmar's central
government since shortly after independence from Britain in
1948. While the government has struck ceasefires with almost all
factions, clashes occasionally flare up, undermining the
government's goal of signing a national ceasefire agreement
before next year's elections.
After 49 years of military rule, a semi-civilian government
took power in 2011 Myanmar and ushered in sweeping political and
economic reforms. But rights groups say the government has been
cracking down on journalists over the past year, and they accuse
the military of continuing to commit abuses.
"If this government wishes to see a free, democratic Burma
then they must be strong in this issue and end these systematic
and inhumane practices," the AAPP said, using the country's
former name.
About 300 people demonstrated in Yangon, Myanmar's largest
city, on Sunday afternoon, calling on the government to
investigate.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
and the Foreign Correspondent's Club of Thailand also released
statements urging an investigation into Par Gyi's death.
"Civilian authorities must investigate the military's
accounting of his death, which has the initial hallmarks of a
cover-up," said Shawn Crispin, CPJ's Southeast Asia
representative.
Government spokesman and information minister Ye Htut could
not be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun in YANGON)