YANGON Jan 30 Human rights group Amnesty
International and a thinktank have urged Myanmar to investigate
the apparent assassination of prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni,
whose shooting at Yangon airport shocked the Southeast Asian
nation.
Sunday's slaying, amid heightened communal and religious
tension in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, appears to be a rare act
of political violence in the commercial capital that coincided
with a tough security operation in a northwestern region
populated mostly by Muslims.
Police have arrested a 53-year-old man, suspected to be the
lone gunman who shot Ko Ni, an expert in constitutional law and
adviser of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), in
the head while the lawyer held his young grandson.
A taxi driver was also killed when he attempted to apprehend
the gunman, whom police named as Kyi Linn from the central city
of Mandalay.
Reuters was unable to contact the suspect's family for
comment and it was not clear if he had legal representation.
Ko Ni's funeral has been set for 4 p.m. on Monday at a
Muslim cemetery in Yangon, according to an announcement posted
at his home.
The killing had "all the hallmarks of an assassination",
human rights group Amnesty International said in a statement on
Sunday, calling for a "thorough, independent and impartial
investigation".
Ko Ni, 63, had criticised the continuing role of the
military in governing Myanmar despite the party, led by Nobel
laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, assuming power in April.
Family members and friends told Reuters Ko Ni had received
threats to his life connected to his political work, but the
motive for the killing is still unknown.
Ko Ni's death was "a great loss for which there is no
susbstitute," the NLD said.
"We cautioned our NLD party members to continue political
work with no hesitation, maintain stability and avoid serious
responses," the party said in a statement late on Sunday.
The timing of the killing was a matter of particular
concern, said the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank,
since it comes just months after attacks on border police blamed
on insurgents from the Rohingya minority.
It was essential "that no stone is left unturned in finding
the truth about this incident and who may have been behind it,"
the Brussels-based think tank said in a statement.
Residents, refugees and monitors accuse soldiers of
extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, rape and arson in
response to the border attacks on Oct. 9.
The government strongly denies most allegations, but 66,000
people have fled to Bangladesh and at least 21,000 have been
internally displaced, the United Nations says.
Ko Ni was returning from Indonesia, where Myanmar government
officials and Muslim leaders, including the mostly stateless
Rohingya, were discussing issues of reconciliation with
Indonesian counterparts.
"In a context of strong anti-Muslim sentiment, rampant hate
speech on social media, and virulent Buddhist nationalism
propounded by some senior monks, this crime could embolden
others and unleash further violence," the ICG added.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)