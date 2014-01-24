YANGON Jan 24 Medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres said on Friday it had treated 22 people in Myanmar's
western Rakhine state who had apparently been wounded last week
around the time of a reported massacre of Rohingya Muslims, an
incident the government denies.
The United Nations and human rights groups say at least 40
Rohingya were killed by security forces and ethnic Rakhine
Buddhist civilians in mid-January in a restricted area of the
conflict-ridden western state.
On Friday, government spokesman Ye Htut denied there had
been any mass killing, in line with statements over the past
week.
But information provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
further erodes the position of the government, which is facing
international pressure to investigate the incident.
"MSF has treated at least 22 patients, including several
wounded, that are believed to be victims of the violence that
erupted in Du Char Yar Tan village in southern Maungdaw township
on Jan. 14," said Peter-Paul de Groote, the charity's head in
Myanmar.
The organisation, which runs a nearby clinic, said most
victims suffered knife wounds, while one had been shot and three
beaten, one severely. MSF said it was concerned more victims
could be in need of medical treatment and urged the government
to allow access to the area.
Incidents in Maungdaw township and other parts of Rakhine
state are difficult to verify independently as they are off
limits to journalists and the government strictly controls
access by international aid groups, despite a wave of democratic
reforms since military rule ended in 2011.
If confirmed, the massacre would take to at least 277 the
number of people killed in religious conflict across Myanmar
since June 2012. More than 140,000 people have been displaced.
On Friday, the United States embassy urged senior Myanmar
officials "to speak out publicly on the importance of respect
and tolerance and to avoid speculating on the details of what
took place". It also called on the government to conduct an
impartial investigation with the UN.
"We are particularly disturbed by reports that some of the
deaths and injuries may have resulted from security forces' use
of excessive force," a U.S. embassy official told Reuters.
On Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay said she had received credible reports that at least 40
Rohingya were killed by police and Rakhine residents in violence
sparked by the murder of a police officer.
The UN had shared the information with the government, she
said.
"By responding to these incidents quickly and decisively,
the government has an opportunity to show transparency and
accountability, which will strengthen democracy and the rule of
law in Myanmar," she said in a statement.
But government spokesman Ye Htut insisted the police officer
was the only person killed and said the U.N. statement would
increase tension in the area.
"It will just fuel suspicions and concerns in Rakhine state
and also erode local people's trust in the U.N. agencies," he
said.
Most of the victims were Muslims and the most deadly
incidents happened in Rakhine state, where about a million
Rohingya live in apartheid-like conditions, denied citizenship
with their movements tightly restricted and with little access
to health care, jobs or education.
Bangkok-based rights group Fortify Rights said on Thursday
it spoke to witnesses and other sources who confirmed the
massacre, which would be the deadliest incident in Rakhine state
since October 2012, when ethnic Rakhine Buddhists fought
minority Rohingya Muslims.
Ye Htut urged those who fled the village to return and
cooperate with authorities investigating the officer's death.
"The police force is giving protection to the people left in
the village," he said.
